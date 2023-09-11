(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football faces its fourth state-rated opponent in as many weeks when the 4A No. 3 Titans travel to 4A No. 9 Bondurant-Farrar.
The Titans enter their final non-district contest of the season at 2-1 after a thrilling 38-31 win over previously 4A No. 2 ADM Friday night. The nail-biting win came after the Titan's first regular-season loss in nearly two years -- a 22-20 loss to Creston.
"Our kids responded well," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. "We attacked the week, listened to the coaching and went about our business. I'm proud of the resiliency. I'm proud of our guys.
In hindsight, Kammrad feels his team has taken advantage of the learning opportunities presented to them by facing Harlan, Creston and ADM -- all of whom are state-ranked teams.
"It's not like we just rolled into the season," Kammrad said. "Playing Harlan and Creston has given us an advantage. The Creston game, we'd like a few plays back, but you learn the most from losses."
Quarterback Brady Hetzel shined in his third career start with 237 yards and three touchdowns.
"He played really well," Kammrad said. "He managed the game to the best of his ability. You can tell the game is starting to slow down for him. He's starting to process things better."
Lewis Central's ground game produced 317 yards on 41 carries. Brody Patlan had 144 yards on 14 carries, Chance Chappell rushed for 103 yards and two scores and Brady Hetzel carried the ball six times for 70 yards.
Defensively, senior Owen Thomas has been their spark with 24.5 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles in the first three games. Curtis Witte, Caleb Moore, Nash Paulson, Bryce Juon, Nathan Beyenhoff, Cameron Moore, Kamdyn Cross, Garret Rutledge and Kyler McNeal have also contributed to the defense.
"Sometimes, kids want to do their own thing," Kammrad said. "They've bought into their own roles. We've found out what we have."
Lewis Central gets another stern test Friday night when they face Bondurant-Farrar.
The Bluejays (2-1) opened the season with a loss to North Polk but have since responded with wins over Grinnell and Waverly-Shell Rock. Bondurant-Farrar's offense has put up 1,450 yards and 18 touchdowns through the first three games.
Running back Titus Cram has starred in their offense with 525 yards and five touchdowns. Cram holds Division I offers from eight schools, including Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas and Kansas State.
"He's one of the best running backs we could face," Kammrad said. "They're a well-rounded team. They present some problems for us. We have to be assignment sound, gap sound and rally to the ball."
Kammrad feels his team has made constant strides through the first three games. He wants to see more of that in the Titans' final non-district game.
"I want to see our guys become more involved in what we're doing," he said. "We'll work on our depth. That's the biggest thing for us."
KMA Sports will have reports for Lewis Central/Bondurant-Farrar as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or streaming online at kmaland.com.
Hear the full interview with Coach Kammrad below.