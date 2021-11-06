(Indianola) -- Forty-nine days after a heartbreaking loss to Indianola, Lewis Central avenged the defeat and advanced to the state semifinals.
The Titans punched their ticket to Cedar Falls with a 35-21 victory in a Class 4A state quarterfinal.
"Our guys played more physical tonight," said Lewis Central Coach Justin Kammrad. "I thought our guys played their tails off. They played extremely hard and did what they needed to do. We didn't play super clean. But at the end of the night, if you're winning, you're still playing.
Their 14-9 loss to the Indians on September 17th was a focal point for the Titans coming into Friday's showdown, and they vowed not to make the same mistakes twice.
"We said when we left here seven weeks ago that it wasn't Titans football," Kammrad said. "We didn't play our football game, and it was a wake-up call to our guys, which propelled us through our season."
"We are a completely different football team from week four to now," said senior lineman Hunter Deyo. "We clicked on all cylinders. We knew if we could run the ball, we would win the game, and look at what happened."
Deyo helped pave the way for Lewis Central's ground game, which posted 131 rushing yards on 29 carries after posting 60 yards on 27 carries in their previous meeting.
"The offensive line is a very tight group," Deyo said. "If we are all clicking on all cylinders and playing as one unit, nobody can stop us."
Jonathan Humpal benefited dearly from the line's cohesiveness, recording 96 yards and three touchdowns on 23 hauls.
"We changed up some schemes and watched a lot of film on them," Humpal said. "The entire line did a great job giving me creases."
"We were terrible at running the football the first time, but we were able to do some really good things tonight," Kammrad said.
It looked early on as if turnovers and penalties would plague Lewis Central as it did in their previous matchup, but the Titans' execution was crisper in the second half.
"The kids continued to buy in," Kammrad said. "We didn't break. All aspects -- special teams, offense and defense -- really played well tonight."
Lewis Central led 7-0 after one quarter, but Indianola (9-2) outscored them 14-7 in the second, creating a 14-14 tie heading into halftime.
Indianola took their first lead on the second play of the half with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Bennett Brueck to Carter Erickson.
The lead was short-lived, though, as junior Luciano Fidone took the kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, leveling the contest at 21 just 31 seconds into the third quarter.
"It was my first one of the year, so it brought a lot of excitement," Fidone said.
Fidone's success with punt and kickoff returns, coupled with Boston Hensley's four touchbacks, helped Lewis Central in the victory.
"We focus on it a lot," Kammrad said about his team's play on special teams. "The kids buy into it being just as important as anything else. He (Luciano) is electric when he gets the ball."
Lewis Central's next drive ended with a turnover in the red zone, but the Titans defense clamped down and got a stop. The offense followed with a one-yard touchdown by quarterback Braylon Kammrad, handing the Titans a 28-21 lead with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
Indianola opened the fourth with a promising drive, but Hensley intercepted a pass in the end zone. Lewis Central couldn't turn the turnover into points, though, and punted with 4:13 left. Indianola's attempt at a game-tying drive ended when linebacker Wyatt Hatcher stepped in front of Brueck's pass and returned inside the five-yard line, setting up a one-yard rushing score from Humpal, with 2:28 left, securing the Titan's ticket to Cedar Falls.
Deyo, Nick Miller, Dallas Davis and many others chased Brueck throughout the night. While the junior quarterback completed 24 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns, the Titans' defense also made enough plays to hold Indianola's offense to its third-lowest output of the season. A large part of the defensive success came against the ground game, where they contained all-state running back Kael Kolarik to 28 yards on 17 rushes.
"We have the number one defense," Deyo said. "I know we aren't ranked number one, but no defense is like us. We are nasty, physical and there are at least eight guys on the ball. Nobody has been able to run on us. It's an insult to our defense if anyone can run the ball on us."
The Titans are back in the state semifinals after losing to Harlan in a state quarterfinal last year. The trip to the UNI-Dome is the third in program history, joining their appearances in 2018 and 2019.
"It means a lot," Fidone said. "We came back, did our stuff, and now we are going back to the Dome."
Lewis Central's return to the dome features a state semifinal tilt with Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday at 4:00 on KMA-FM 99.1. The Go-Hawks tallied a 36-25 win over Bondurant-Farrar on Friday. The 4A field seems up for grabs this year with Lewis Central, Waverly-Shell Rock, Winterset and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
"We need to fire on all cylinders like we did tonight," Deyo said.
"We've been there before," Kammrad said. "At the end of the day, you have to do the little things right and minimize the mistakes. It's a great feeling for our team, kids, and community to be playing in the semifinals again."
Check out the full interviews with Humpal, Fidone, Deyo and Coach Kammrad below.