(Clarinda) -- The Lewis Central girls' defense set the tone in a tough win over Clarinda.
The game started with a 4-0 lead for LC, but Clarinda tied the game at four and was within eight points at another point within the first half. However, they were unable to overcome the solid defense of the Titans.
Lewis Central Head Coach Chris Hanafan says the press his team implemented led to their run after the game was tied 4-4.
"The key was, we applied a little pressure," Hanafan explained. "(It's) something we hadn't done all year we tried something new just to generate some things. I think that was the difference. I think Clarinda played extremely well tonight, handled the pressure really well, and made shots when they had to. But our big thing is we've got to put the ball in the hoop for us to get better."
Hanafan says his offense has been inconsistent even with the good defense.
"Our defense has been very good all year long, but at times we get on these stretches where we struggle to score," Hanafan said. "It's my job to figure out to change that. That's the big thing. I thought we played well defensively again. But I thought we missed some good shots, missed some shots around the hoop, but that's kind of what we've been doing. We need to change that as we move along."
There was only a total of three points scored in the fourth quarter.
The game brought a family layer to it. Hanafan's son is the coach for the Clarinda girls' team. Chris says he and Conner aren't fans of coaching against each other.
"I wouldn't say it's fun. I don't enjoy it much. If I could avoid it, I think that would be great. It is what it is," Hanafan said. "We both understand what it means, and we both want to win. We both coach extremely hard. If I had a choice, I'd rather not do it."
Lewis Central freshman Brooke Larsen led the Titans with 13 points. Larsen says their 43-40 loss to Harlan made for a tough week at practice.
"We've had a really hard week of practice," Larsen articulated. "We've definitely done a lot of shooting all week. (We) all worked really hard after our last loss from Harlan. We knew that we wanted to come back strong this next game, and we wanted to take this one."
Jordan Peterson added nine points for LC. Clarinda was led in scoring by Taylor Cole with eight points.
The Cardinals will head to Atlantic on Tuesday. The Titans travel back home to match up with Creston.
You can view the full interviews with Hanafan and Larsen below.