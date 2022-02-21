(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls bowling team is all set for what they hope is an impactful appearance at the state bowling tournament.
The Titans team will compete in the 2A field on Tuesday while four individuals from the LC squad will be in action on Wednesday.
“The season kind of started off a little slow for us,” Coach Paul Renshaw told KMA Sports. “We kind of gained momentum as the year went on. We went into the Hawkeye Ten and won the championship, rolled into districts and the girls have been red hot.”
After winning the Hawkeye Ten, Lewis Central advanced out of their Class 2A district with a second-place finish. Their pin total of 2495 was enough to get them to state, but Renshaw says the group was not satisfied.
“Our first set of five, we were really tight,” he said. “You could tell with the girls faces. We were missing a lot of easy spares, and then after the first five I told the girls, ‘I’ve never seen such sad faces for six girls being at a mall.’”
Lewis Central’s district was contested at Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines, and Renshaw’s light-hearted joke suddenly turned things in his team’s favor.
“I said, ‘Let’s get back on it, do what we do and finish this,’” he said. “They came back, and we made it.”
After qualifying for the team tournament, four Titans ended up qualifying within the top eight of their district for the individual state tournament. Sophia Klopenstine, Aleesha Oden and Callie Williams took second, third and fourth, respectively, at the meet with scores of 592, 575 and 569. Faith Renshaw also qualified with a 512 and finished in a tie for sixth.
Klopenstine, Williams and Renshaw are all sophomores and all are competing with the Lewis Central team for the first time while Oden is in her junior season. COVID kept Klopenstine and Renshaw out last year while Williams just recently picked up the sport.
The team will bowl on Tuesday at Waterloo’s Cadillac Lanes and will start with 15 Baker games before all eight teams will be seeded based on their scores that day. The rest of the bracketed tournament will be a best three out of five head-to-head showdown.
“No doubt, with the way that format sits right now, I’m confident,” Renshaw said. “We’re confident that not only any of the girls teams in 2A but any girls team in the state of Iowa, if they get across from us in the best three out of five it’s going to be difficult to beat us.”
Individually, all 32 qualifiers will bowl three games with the top eight advancing to a bracketed format. From there, the remaining individuals will go head-to-head with one game deciding who advances. The 2A individual tournament is at Waterloo’s Maple Lanes on Wednesday.
“Individually, our girls have never actually bowled like the individual setup is,” Renshaw added. “I’m not sure how that’s going to go. Other than Aleehsa, we really don’t have that cutthroat bowler. I’m kind of interested to see how that’s going to pan out.”
Listen to much more from Renshaw from Monday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.