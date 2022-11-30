(Council Bluffs) -- Last year, the Lewis Central girls bowling team put the pieces together for a state championship. Now, the Titans are ready to open a new season with the same goal.
"Our girls are champing at the bit," Coach Paul Renshaw said. "We can't wait for our first meet."
The Titans won the Class 2A title from the No. 6 seed last year. Their recent state title has created a buzz around the program entering the new season.
"They've finally realized we have a bowling program," Renshaw said. "Everybody is excited for the season to get started."
The Titans finished the season as a state champion, but the journey to get there had ups and downs. Renshaw knows this year might be similar.
"Our M.O. is that we start slow," he said. "And then around the City Tournament is when we take off. Last year, spare shooting was a big part of our championship run. At the start of the year, it was lackluster. But as the season progressed, our girls' percentages went up. That was a big contributor to our run."
The Titans return two contributors from last year -- reigning KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year Aleesha Oden and Faith Renshaw.
Renshaw expects Alexandria Ford and Kennedy Vanatta, Faith Reed, Laura Hargens to be in position for some playing time this year.
With the newer faces in the lineup, getting them acclimated will be crucial, but the Titans have a strong leader in Oden.
"She wanted to win the individual title last year," Renshaw said. "I think that's fueling her fire this year. She's doing a good job of working with the new faces."
The Titans established a blueprint for success last year. They hope they can replicate it again.
"Aleesha has these girls believing another state run is possible," Renshaw said. "It doesn't matter what faces we bring on this team. She's pumped to see what these ladies do."
Lewis Central opens the season next Thursday against Denison-Schleswig.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Renshaw.