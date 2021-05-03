(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls soccer team has scored goals at will on their way to a 10-1 record.
The start to the season was a busy one for Coach Chris Von Mende's squad, as they played 11 matches between April 5th and 29th -- the most in the state.
"I'm happy," Von Mende said. "We've run out of legs at times because we've played so many games. We had to manage that. There were a lot of ice baths because of so many games."
The Titans own victories Denison-Schleswig, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Columbus Scotus (NE), Spencer, Omaha South, Kuemper Catholic, Atlantic, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Creston and Elkhorn. Their lone loss is a 1-0 defeat to Omaha Burke.
LC has been dominant in their wins, too. They have scored seven goals or more in six of those victories. Their 70 goals rank second in the state among all classes. They've spread the wealth with 11 different players accounting for those goals.
"It's been really nice," Von Mende said. "We've had ninth-graders come in and play well. I ended up getting a lot more players than I thought. We've been really lucky to have a good roster of players. They are understanding our system, sharing the soccer ball, and being attack-minded."
Hannah Estrada and Hana Daoudi pace the Titans' offense with 12 and 11 goals, respectively.
Haley Bach, Taylor Gregory, Gracie Hays, Lia Taylor, Haylee Erickson and Natalie Smith are also offensive threats.
The defense has been impressive, too, only allowing five goals and pitching seven shutouts. Goalkeeper Hannah Lucy has 20 saves. Coach Von Mende credits his team's stingy defense to their backline.
"They've done really well. And the midfielders have been tremendous," Von Mende said.
The Titans are preparing for an exciting week that features bouts with Bishop Heelan and Abraham Lincoln.
Their Friday showdown with Abraham Lincoln should be a doozy, but the Titans are focused on their next opponent.
"We've been trying to play them (Heelan) for so long," Von Mende said. "We are going to play the way we have been and worry about AL later. We will get some time to prepare. I think we will be ready for AL, but I'm not going to pass over Heelan."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Von Mende.