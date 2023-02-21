(Waterloo) -- Lewis Central didn’t even know if they were going to make it to the state tournament to defend their state championship.
While the Titans punched their ticket to Waterloo with a runner-up finish at their district, they still weren’t seen as one of the favorites across the state. Three five-game series wins later, and Lewis Central is the Class 2A state champion again.
“Any girls team in the state,” Coach Paul Renshaw said, “best of five, I’d take my girls over all of them.”
After placing sixth following 15 Baker games in pre-bracket play, the Titans followed with a two-game comeback over LeMars, a clutch five-game win over Western Dubuque and yet another white-knuckler in five games in the championship against Keokuk.
“They want to give us heart attacks this year,” Coach Renshaw added. “It’s crazy to go five and win, but to go out there in all three and win state that way? That’s phenomenal.”
“I think it means hard work (is paying off),” senior Aleesha Oden said. “We’re able to handle pressure and show good sportsmanship all the way around.”
The pressure was evident throughout many of their wins. Against LeMars, they trailed by two games before winning by four and one in the next two games to force a fifth. In the semifinal, Oden needed a strike with her final throw to clinch game five with Western Dubuque — and got it. And each girl kept finding ways to grind through their game five winner over Keokuk.
“This is the most togetherness and camaraderie on a team we’ve had for a full season,” Coach Renshaw added. “Everything gelled today, and it’s crazy. It feels great. For these girls to go five, five and five. It’s phenomenal.”
Denison-Schleswig’s girls and boys dropped out in the quarterfinals. The girls lost in four to Newton while the boys dropped a five-game battle with Clinton.
“I thought they bowled well,” Denison-Schleswig head coach Shelby Brawner said. “The boys started strong in those first 15 games, and then they came out and won the first two games of the first round. They kept fighting and fighting, but they couldn’t get that third (win). The girls, kind of the same thing. They bowled really well in the first 15 games and shot a really high score.”
More than anything, the Monarchs, which won last year’s 2A state boys championship, continued to reach the standard in their program of qualifying for state.
“The girls and boys have high expectations,” Brawner said. “The girls have been (to state) three years in a row. The boys two in a row. They’ve got that standard of (going to state), and they’re passing that on down to the underclassmen.”
Check out full video interviews with Coach Renshaw, Oden and Coach Brawner below.