(Council Bluffs) -- It hasn't been easy, but the Lewis Central girls basketball team sits at 8-6 heading into a busy two-day stretch against Kuemper Catholic and Sioux City East.
While this year's team certainly is not the same squad that was a Class 4A state runner-up a year ago, they have found a way to put together a respectable showing.
"There were going to be some bumps in the road," Coach Chris Hanafan told KMA Sports. "We knew that. But I wouldn't trade them for anything. They have worked extremely hard."
The Titans have been battle-tested with losses to Glenwood, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Indianola, Skutt Catholic and Bishop Heelan. Those six squads are a combined 69-16.
"Really, there's only two of those losses that we are really disappointed in," Hanafan said. "It wasn't so much that we lost, it was just that we didn't compete the way we feel we should have. We have had chances at times."
Hanafan notes that his team has struggled to find buckets down the stretch in their tight losses.
"We've had chances," he said. "The ball is not always going to go in the hoop, but we are just finding unfortunate times to go cold. I don't blame them. It's just one of those things. It can go one of two ways. You can hang your head or you can keep getting better. I know which way it's going."
Resiliency has been the name of the game for the Titans this season.
"They are starting to buy into developing the culture of team," Hanafan said. "It's something we've preached all year long. We just have to continue to get better. They give us everything they got. That's all I can really ask of them."
The Titans entered this season having to replace six seniors from last season's squad, but don't dare call this season a rebuild.
"Everybody talked about a rebuilding year," Hanafan said. "I don't believe in rebuilding years because we have seven seniors that don't have time to rebuild. It's hard to replace kids that were three or four-year starters, it was not an easy task, but we are not going to make any excuses because nobody is going to feel sorry for us."
Senior McKenna Pettepier has led the Titans to the tune of 12 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.
"I got to give her a lot of credit," Hanafan said. "She has taken on responsibilities that she hasn't had before. She's taking on more responsibility in the paint. She's willing to do whatever it takes to make us better. I can't say enough about her contributions."
Freshman Lucy Scott (8.7 PPG), Keely Diercks (6.5 PPG), Grace Ruzicka (6.4 PPG), Adrian Okerbloom (6.2 PPG) and Taylor Elam (5.6 PPG) have also been key contributors for the Titans this season.
LC's schedule won't get any easier as they close the season with bouts against Kuemper Catholic (Friday), Sioux City East (Saturday), Harlan (February 5th), Glenwood (February 9th) and Abraham Lincoln (February 12th).
"I want to see improvement," Hanafan said. "One of the things we have talked about is playing well at the right time and the right time is coming up. It's not going to be easy. We have an extremely tough schedule. The best time to be playing your best is come district time. That's what we are aiming to do. All we can do is try to get better every day. That's our goal."
The complete interview with Coach Hanafan can be heard below.