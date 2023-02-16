(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls bowling is set to defend their Class 2A state championship in Waterloo early next week.
The Titans qualified for another state bowling tournament on Monday, posting a second-place finish and 2725 pins.
“We felt confident going into districts,” Coach Paul Renshaw told KMA Sports. “If we were being honest with ourselves, there was nobody beating (district champion) LeMars. They’ve got too many big averages on that team, so our goal going in was to at least get second.”
While the qualification came down to the 10th frame, the Titans eventually learned they would have a chance to defend their state title from a year ago.
“This year’s team, especially more than last year’s team, nobody wants to be on those lanes with us in the best 3 out of 5,” Renshaw said. “The saying goes, you’ve got to beat the man to be the man. We’re sitting good. We have no worries.”
Individually, Wichita State signee Aleesha Oden posted the top series in the district and in Class 2A, finishing with a 696. Teammates Kate Reed and Faith Renshaw also grabbed the final two qualifying spots in LeMars.
“We knew Aleesha was bowling lights out that day,” Coach Renshaw said. “We knew we had at least one spot locked up with her. It was kind of dicey with Kate and Faith coming down to the 10th frame. They were battling each other, and Kate squeaked it out by one pin to beat Faith. We were looking at maybe they were 7th or 8th or 8th and 9th. It just turned out both those girls got in at the end there.”
On the boy’s side, Lewis Central also qualified one individual in Caleb Hodtwalker, who had a 664 series to qualify for his first state tournament.
“Caleb’s a really great bowler,” Renshaw said. “This year, he stepped it up another notch. It was nice to see him grab at least one spot there. He started out hot, fizzled a little bit and missed a couple spares, but he got right back on it and did what he needed to do to lock up one of the spots.”
The girls team will bowl on Tuesday while the individual 2A tournaments are slated for Wednesday in Waterloo.
“Individually, Aleesha has probably been dreaming of this since she was a little girl,” Renshaw said. “Going to state and winning state. Her hopes are very high. You never know with what Kate and Faith can pull out. Sometimes they’re hot, and sometimes they’re not. Caleb has a hill to climb, but come bowling day, anybody’s got a chance.”
Listen to much more with Coach Renshaw in the full interview from Thursday’s UFR below.