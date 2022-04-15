(Council Bluffs) -- There's a new coach, but the winning ways have continued for the Lewis Central girls soccer team under new head coach Jesse Smith.
Smith had big shoes to fill this season, replacing long-time head coach Chris Von Mende. However, he will be the first to say the cupboard was far from bare.
"This program has a history of having talented girls come through it," he said. "The biggest challenge for me is to keep this pointed in the right direction. The philosophies are a little different, but the basics are still there. Coming in, I could hit the ground running and figure out what's best for these girls."
The Titans are currently 5-2 on the season, with both losses coming to out-of-state opponents Omaha South and Skutt Catholic.
"We've got a good group of girls that are really eager to learn new things and work hard together," Smith said. "We've started the season off well. They get along well, so they push each other to achieve goals."
Offensively, the Titans have muscled 28 goals with a methodical approach.
"Our success comes with our build-up," he said. "When we play at the feet, we do a great job moving forward."
Western Illinois commit Hana Daoudi has paced the Titans' offense with 13 goals.
"It's easy to see what people are doing when they have the ball," Smith said. "But what she does off the ball is what makes her special. Her off-the-ball movement is really good."
Junior Gracie Hays has found the net six times, while Haylee Erickson and Reagan Lea have three winners.
Defensively, goalie Jemi Cornelison has been stout with 13 saves and only five goals allowed. Smith also credits Callie Williams and Ashlee McKenzie as contributors to the Titans' stout defense.
"Their leadership has helped Jemi quite a bit," he said. "Their communication has been pretty good."
Lillie Wink and Maya Humlicek fill the backline for the Titans.
Lewis Central has tested themselves with games against state-ranked Tri-Center and St. Albert and the defending Nebraska Class B state champion Skutt Catholic.
The rigorous slate continues for the 2A No.8 Titans with contests against Elkhorn (NE), 1A No. 6 Bishop Heelan, 3A No.3 Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood and 3A No. 1 Norwalk before the postseason.
"We need to make sure we fly around the ball," Smith said. "I think the key for us is to build off each game. It's a matter of them growing game to game and practice to practice. To get the girls firing on all cylinders."
Check out the full interview with Coach Smith below.