(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls swim team will take a large contingent to the Iowa Girls State Swimming & Diving Meet on Friday and Saturday.
The Titans qualified seven events this past Saturday at their regional meet and will have three relays and two individuals competing in Marshalltown.
“These girls have been swimming for me a few years,” Lewis Central swim coach Bruce Schomburg told KMA Sports. “They’ve come through and bloomed really well during their high school seasons.”
Senior Kylee Brown qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle while junior Sydnie Collins will compete in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard IM.
“Kylee has been great,” Schomburg said. “Good worker. She’s done well in the last four years at the state meet. She’s qualified every year in the breaststroke. Sydnie has also been a great swimmer for us and has been working through the club. She’ll be one of our leaders next year as a senior.”
Both Brown and Collins have experience at the state meet. Brown placed 13th in the 100 freestyle and 10th in the 100 breaststroke last season. She also saw plenty of success as a sophomore with a state runner-up finish in the 2020 breaststroke race.
Collins, meanwhile, will make her third trip to state. She was 23rd in the 100 backstroke as a freshman before a 14th place finish during her sophomore season.
“It’s looking like they’ve got a great chance (of qualifying for the finals),” Schomburg said. “Even if they hold their own, they should be in the top 16 and swimming in the finals on Saturday. We hope to move up some spots and be able to compete in the top eight, for sure, at the state meet.”
Both Collins and Brown will swim in a pair of relays, too, joining Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly in the 200-yard medley and Abby Hoss and Crilly in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Hannah Steinmetz, Emma Gordon, Hansen and Crilly make up the state-qualifying 200-yard freestyle relay.
“They’re all working together,” Schomburg said. “Right now, the plan is to stick with the ones that have qualified for state. Any of them can swim in those relays with those girls, so we’ll do what we have to do. I’m thinking if we have a good day we’ll score in the top 16. If we have a good day, we should score in every event, I think.”
The State Swimming Preliminary Meet begins at 11:00 AM on Friday while the State Swimming Final care slated for Noon on Saturday. Listen to the full interview with Coach Schomburg below.