(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls track & field team has put together a stellar start to the year.
The Titans recorded top two finishes in their first two outdoor meets this year. They finished second at the Monarch Relays in Denison on March 30th and won last Tuesday's Cardinal Relays in Clarinda.
"We have an exciting group of kids that love track," Lewis Central head coach Ron Frascht said. "That's awesome to have. We have a nice experienced group of seniors that are Drake and state qualifiers. And then we have young kids willing to learn. It's the best of both worlds right now."
The Titans have been a force in the throws this year with the duo of Elise Thramer and Jordyn Matiyow. Thramer won the discus at Clarinda last week while Matiyow finished third, and Matiyow won the shot put while Thramer finished second. Frascht attributes their dominance to Kim Barents -- an assistant coach at Lewis Central who specializes in the throws.
"She's incredible with the girls' technique, fundamentals and her motivation with them," Frascht said. "You'll see their distances throughout (the season)."
The field events are a strength for the Titans. Maddie Bergman is a former Drake Relays qualifier in the long jump, and Stacy Merksick is a former state qualifier in the high jump.
Madeline Fidone, Irelynn James, Payton Mathews, Ava Bussey, Karyssa O'Doniel and Tyler Tingley have also been cogs for the Titans.
"The field events have always been pretty good for us," Frascht said. "We've added some good mid-distance and distance people. And the sprint crew has taken this season to the next level. If you watch our sprint relays, they're fun to watch because they've taken the raw speed they have and added teamwork."
Frascht hopes to see his mid-distance and distance runners make a leap in the coming weeks.
"I think we're going to see a lot of improvement," he said. "That's where you get more depth in meets. I would also love to see the sprint crew keep chipping away. I'm excited to see us bring the distance and mid-distance up, keep the field events strong and the sprint crew push itself to that elite level."
Lewis Central's depth and versatility makes them a threat to win every meet. However, Frascht says they seldom speak of team goals.
"At the beginning of the year, I always tell my kids three things: have a good time, give 100 percent effort in everything you do and be a good teammate. We don't talk about specific things. If we do those three things, good things happen. That's where we push. It seems to have worked so far."
Lewis Central returns to the track Monday night at Treynor's Cardinal Relays. Check out the full interview with Coach Frascht below.