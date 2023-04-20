(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Payton Greenwood is set to join his older brother Jordan at the next level with Buena Vista golf.
The Titan standout didn’t know for sure if he wanted to golf at the next level, and he also didn’t know if he wanted to be on the same team as his brother again.
“At first, we thought about just not going to the same school,” the younger Greenwood said. “We wanted to stay apart from each other, because we’d been playing our entire lives together. But I saw how much he enjoyed it there, and I thought I would look into it.”
The more Payton Greenwood looked into it, the more he realized he liked what he saw.
“I would say the overall culture of not just the golf team but the entire school (was big),” he said. “Just going there on my first visit, everybody was super friendly. It just seemed like it didn’t matter who you were, they were there for you. That’s kind of what I liked.”
Greenwood added that he likes the size of Buena Vista and how everybody seems to know one another. Plus, there were the deep talks with his brother.
“We had multiple conversations about that,” Payton said. “He said he liked it and was really enjoying it. His (opinion) didn’t push me in one direction and wasn’t the entire (part) of me choosing (Buena Vista), but it was nice to have his opinion.”
With the college decision finished, Greenwood is excited to focus on the rest of his senior season at Lewis Central. He also gave plenty of kudos to those around him that have been paramount in leading him to this point.
“I’m going to give a huge shoutout to both of my parents,” he said. “They’ve always been there for me no matter what. My spring coaches have been a big deal and really good for me. Some other friends and family, especially my girlfriend. She has had a huge role in supporting me. She’s always told me this is your thing, you’re good at it and stick to it.”
Listen to much more with Greenwood on his college decision in the audio file below.