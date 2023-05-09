(Council Bluffs) -- With the regular season in the books, both boys and girls golf teams at Lewis Central are looking to carry momentum into the postseason.
On the girls side, the Titans continue dropping strokes outing after outing.
“The girls have been improving almost every single meet that we’ve been playing,” Koester said. “It’s also nice to see they’re enjoying it also. We’ve got a great group of girls. Only one senior on the team, but they all get along really well. We have a couple new faces that have really come on strong here at the end.”
Junior Sydney Thien leads the way for Lewis Central with a 9-hole average of 54.00, with Brooke Larsen, Izzie Livingston and Kate Reed all closely behind.
“We have a group of five that are there at practice every single day, and that’s helping out a lot with the newcomers that we have,” Koester said. “We have a couple juniors who have kind of taken the lead. The upperclassmen have really been helping out with the younger ones. They’re fun to be around and they want to improve, and I keep rooting for them. It’s gonna keep coming if they keep practicing.”
The Lewis Central boys golf team boasts one of the deepest lineups in the area.
“There’s a lot of returning players that have come together,” Koester said. “We’re probably deeper this year with the boys than we ever have been, so there’s a lot of competition in practice. Throughout the season, every meet we’ve pretty much had a different lineup. It’s been really exciting.”
Five Titans posted at least one 18-hole score below 80 in the regular season. Lucas Campbell holds the lowest average score, but Owen Okerbloom, Payton Greenwood, Jackson Larsen, Ethan Peterson, Tyler Reed, Nathan Baetke and Joe Miller have all contributed as starters.
“I think it really comes down to their love of the game and their willingness to keep fighting each week to take those spots,” Koester said. “We actually have eight boys that are vying for those six spots every single match, and it really [creates] a lot of competition. The one thing we’re struggling with is getting all of them to play their best at the exact same time. On that note, I’m really hoping that they’ll really shine here when we host sectionals.”
With six players who average sub-90 in 18-hole tournaments, it stands to reason that if the Titans put it all together, they could be in for an exciting run through the postseason.
“The big thing is we’re hosting sectionals this year and we’ve haven’t done that for many years, so I think that's gonna be a huge plus for us,” Koester said. “We;re trying not to make the kids feel like there’s too much pressure on them. Just go out and play your game, because sometimes they like to put a little bit too much pressure on themselves. We’re just working on the little things in practice and trying to get the mental game going so that we can hopefully have our best round and make it through sectionals like we did last year.”
Hosting a sectional tournament always provides an inherent advantage, something on which Lewis Central looks to capitalize.
“[We want to work on] just the little things in the game,” Koester said. “Course management [is big]. A lot of times, they’ll try to make the spectacular shot instead of just doing the little things. We get kids that try to do just a little bit too much and then it kind of blows up on them. So, if we can get the mental game and the course management down, they usually can shoot a pretty good score.”
The Lewis Central boys golf team will be back in action Wednesday when they host the Class 3A sectional meet at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs, while the girls will next tee it up for a triangular against CB Thomas Jefferson and CB Abraham Lincoln Thursday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Koester from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.