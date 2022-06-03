(Des Moines) -- For the second time in three years, Lewis Central boys soccer will play for a state championship.
The No. 3 seed Titans (17-3) put an end to No. 7 seed Newton’s (14-7) Cinderella run with a 2-1 victory in the boys Class 2A state soccer semifinals Friday.
“I feel like the guys came ready,” Lewis Central head coach James Driver said. “We were on the front foot for a lot of the first half. I really feel like we controlled the tempo and really controlled the game.”
It didn’t take long for the Titans to take the lead.
Just five minutes into the contest, Boston Hensley found Dylan Voudry on a breakaway. Voudry dribbled past a Newton defender, found an open spot in the box and buried the match’s first goal.
“Coach told us to come out strong,” Voudry said. “[Hensley] threw a long pass, I took a few touches and hit it with my right foot. I feel like that set the mentality for the whole game, just to stay strong and keep the lead.”
The Titans dominated the remainder of the first half, outshooting the Cardinals 13-6.
“Getting that early goal really helped kind of relieve a little bit of pressure and drop the nerves,” Driver said. “Going into halftime we talked about, ‘win the half, win the game.’ I feel like we did a pretty good job of seeing that game out.”
Lewis Central continued to dictate nearly every aspect of the game in the second half.
In the 43rd minute, Colton Costello received a pass from Brayden Shepard and banged a deep shot off the post, which snuck past Newton goalkeeper Caleb Lawson to extend the Titans’ lead to 2-0.
“[Shepard] had the ball on the right side, it was in the air and he hit it to me,” Costello said. “I took maybe two touches to get more control and I just hit it with my left. Honestly, I didn’t realize it went in at first because it hit the post, but it went in on the other side of the net.”
The two-goal lead seemed safe at first, as the Titans continued to cruise through the final period with strong defense and relentless ball pressure.
However, with just eight minutes remaining in the match, Newton’s Caleb Mattes cut Lewis Central’s lead in half with a goal on a free kick.
“That was they’re only shot of scoring, off a free kick or a corner, because they weren’t going to get through us,” Costello said. “We realized we couldn’t give up anymore dumb fouls or dumb corners, so we kept those low and just sealed the deal.”
Getting through the Lewis Central defense has proven problematic for its opponents all season and Friday was no different, as the Cardinals only managed to put seven shots on goal for the entire game.
“[Our defenders] have done this all year long,” Driver said. “They’re stout, they’re tough, they’re physical and they just battle. They come to practice and come to these games working hard and they give everything they got. So I knew if we got a goal or two, all my trust is in our defense because they’re phenomenal.”
In the title game, the Titans will face No. 1 seed Pella, which beat No. 5 seed Gilbert 2-1 in double overtime Friday.
Lewis Central won the state championship in 2019 and is now just one victory away from doing so again.
“I just want them to enjoy it and soak it in, that’s always the message when you get here because it’s tough to do.” Driver said. “We’ll take care of what we can control and hopefully we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines will host the boys Class 2A state championship between Lewis Central and Pella Saturday at 3:30 P.M.
View video interviews with Driver, Voudry and Costello below.