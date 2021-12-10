(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls continued their winning ways while the boys fought off St. Albert as part of a sweep in Hawkeye Ten Conference play on Friday night.
GIRLS: Lewis Central 36 St. Albert 26
The Class 4A No. 15 Titans recorded their fourth consecutive win. The victory was at least their 15th straight over St. Albert.
"We knew how well St. Albert is coached," said Lewis Central Coach Chris Hanafan. "I don't think we played extremely well tonight, but I thought we played well on the defensive end, which allowed us to get out of here with the victory."
Lewis Central's win comes 72 hours after an emotional and thrilling 38-35 overtime win over 4A No. 2 Indianola.
"We were concerned we would have a little bit of a letdown," Hanafan said.
"We celebrated Tuesday's win and then needed to focus on Friday," said sophomore Lucy Scott. "And we came in and pulled it off."
Scott led Lewis Central's scoring efforts with 12 points.
"We had lots of screens," she said. "They were face-guarding, so we had to work to get open."
Elise Thramer and Brooke Larsen pitched in six apiece for the Titans, while Kylee Brown and Anna Strohmeier added five.
"We did a good job of getting to the basket," Hanafan said. "We have a lot of kids that do different things for us, and it's good to have."
Scott also led the defense, snagging six opportunistic steals.
"I tried to anticipate the passes and get in the passing lanes," she said.
Defensively, the Titans kept the Saintes flustered throughout the evening, never allowing them to get closer than six in the second half.
"We just kept playing good man-to-man defense," Hanafan said. "I thought we did a good job of pressuring the ball without fouling."
St. Albert led 6-4 after one quarter, but Lewis Central outscored them 15-3 in the second quarter to take a 19-9 lead into halftime. St. Albert hung around in the third quarter but could never get over the hump due to some offensive woes created by Lewis Central's stout defensive effort.
Missy Evezic led St. Albert with 10 points, while Ella Klusman contributed six. The Saintes (3-2) return to action on Monday against Underwood.
The victory marks the fourth consecutive for Lewis Central after starting 0-2. They close 2021 with Norwalk (Tuesday), Atlantic (Friday) and Glenwood (December 21st) before Christmas break.
"I don't think we played as well as we are capable of playing," Hanafan said. "I love the kids' attitude and effort. They've done everything we've asked them to do. We are going to make mistakes because we are pretty young and inexperienced, but I can't fault their effort."
Check out the full interviews with Scott and Coach Hanafan below.
BOYS: Lewis Central 66 St. Albert 55
The Lewis Central boys had four double-digit scorers and constantly answered the bell for a win in the nightcap on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I thought both teams played extremely," said Lewis Central Coach Dan Miller. "It was a typical city game. It was a fun game, and I thought we hung in there and controlled the game for the most part. We stayed patient, calm and controlled the game."
"We knew it was going to be a close game," said senior Wyatt Hatcher. "I think we did our job well."
Hatcher led Lewis Central on Friday with 16 points.
"We tried to get the ball inside early in the game," Hatcher said. "I had a bigger kid on me, so I just preached getting boards and getting out to run."
While Hatcher was the muscle inside, Curtis Witte stepped up to hit some big shots with 14 points on four triples after making only one shot all season before Friday night.
"All the guards did a nice job of creating gaps and opening up shots," he said. "I guess I just got lucky tonight."
"You always have guys that come up and make big shots," Miller said. "Curtis hit some big shots for us."
JC Dermody and Cole Arnold joined Hatcher and Witte in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
"When we play well, we bring balance," Miller said. "I think we are doing a good job of sharing the ball right now."
Lewis Central held a 14-10 lead after one quarter. They created some separation in the second quarter with a late run to push their margin to 31-22 at halftime.
St. Albert outscored Lewis Central in the third, bringing the score to 48-42 heading into the fourth. However, the Falcons could never burst the bubble, as Lewis Central constantly had answers for their runs and ultimately put the game out of reach in the final minutes.
"I think we did a good job of moving the ball," Miller said. "Our patience was good, and we kept the ball out of bad spots on the floor. We have a good group of seniors, and they have more experience. I was pleased with our patience and ball movement in the fourth quarter."
Chase Morton paced St. Albert with 19 points. DJ Weilage and Carter White both tallied 13 points for the Falcons, although Lewis Central contained White -- who averages 17 points per game -- to only two first-half points.
"I think he's one of the best players in our league," Miller said. "He can do a variety of things to keep you off-balance. We just tried to make him work for everything. He's going to score some points, but I thought we made it as tough on him as we could."
St. Albert falls to 2-2 and returns to action next Friday against Shenandoah.
Meanwhile, Lewis Central sits at 3-1, less than a month removed from a thrilling state football championship with many of the same contributors from this year's basketball team. However, they've overcome the short preseason with three consecutive wins.
"It was a quick switch from football to basketball," Hatcher said. "We've spent a lot of time going longer than usual just to get the point across."
The Titans now turn their attention to Norwalk on Tuesday.
"It's December, so we've got a long way to go," Miller said. "We'll continue to work at it. This is a great group of kids that is working hard and doing what we are asking."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Hatcher, Witte and Coach Miller. Click below to view those interviews.