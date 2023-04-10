(Treynor) -- Lewis Central won their second meet of the season Monday night.
The Titans fended off valiant efforts from Treynor and Riverside to leave Monday's Cardinal Relays in Treynor with the team title. Lewis Central posted 152 points, edging Treynor (137) and Riverside (126).
Lewis Central's dominance in the throws continued behind stellar outings from Elise Thramer and Jordyn Matiyow. The pair accounted for 31 points in those events. Thramer won the discus (110-10) while Matiyow finished sixth, and Matiyow won the shot put (36-09.50) while Thramer took second.
"We've worked hard on different stuff in practice," Matiyow said. "I put those into my throws today. That went good. I stayed back so I could use more of my strength."
Payton Mathews won the 100 (13.27), and Madeline Fidone was the 400 champion (1:01.01).
Treynor senior Clara Teigland entertained her home fans by winning three golds. Teigland rolled to wins in the 100 hurdles (15.48) and 400 hurdles (1:05.20) and anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.99).
"This team works hard," Teigland said. "I think that showed on the track today. I don't think there was any secret. I just go out there every race and do my best. There's not much else I can do."
The Cardinals also won the 4x800 (10:48.00).
Riverside won five events, including four relays. The Bulldogs won the sprint medley (1:53.89), 4x200 (1:47.41), 4x100 (51.75) and 4x400 (4:20.58).
Elly Henderson was on all four winning relays.
Lydia Erickson and Veronica Andrusyshyn contributed to the winning sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x200 teams. The 4x200 squad improved on its season-best time, which leads Class 1A.
"All of my teammates helped push through the relays," Erickson said. "We're all proud of each other at the end of the day. We push each other hard every time. We know we have to keep pushing to beat everybody."
Carly Henderson won the 800 (2:31.05) and helped the sprint medley, 4x200 and 4x400 teams grab wins.
Underwood finished fourth with 77 points. Aliyah Humphrey won the 200 (26.89), and Jordyn Reimer was the long jump champion (16-08.75).
Madison Sporrer played a hand in both of Logan-Magnolia's titles. Sporrer served as the third leg on the Panthers' winning distance medley (4:35.35) and thrillingly won the 1500 (5:27.62).
Sporrer held off a last-minute charge from Treynor's Alyssa Kulesa, edging Kulesa at the line by 0.13.
"I could see her shadow on the backstretch, so I knew someone was there," Sporrer said. "The last 100 meters, I finished strong. I haven't had a race that close yet this year. It was good for me to be pushed that hard."
Both distance races came down to the wire Monday. Shenandoah's Hailey Egbert used a last-minute pass of Logan-Magnolia's Allysen Johnsen in the 3000 to win in 11:38.83.
"I felt like I could go faster," Egbert said. "That was a good choice. I tried to stay behind her and pass her when I felt comfortable. I'm proud of myself."
West Harrison's Maclayn Houston was also an individual champion. Houston won the high jump with a leap of 4-11.00 -- a personal record.
"I'm happy with how today went," Houston said. "That was a big deal for me. It's exciting. I knew I could do it. It was just a mental game. I've been working on a lot of footwork stuff. I feel like I executed that."
