(Council Bluffs) -- An unsung hero in Lewis Central football's recent success is headed to Wayne State next year.
Titans kicker Boston Hensley played a pivotal role in the Titans' 2021 state title and 2022 state runner-up performances. Now, he's taking his skillset to the Division II level.
"It means a lot to me and my family," he said. "I've worked hard to get where I am with a lot of dedication in the summer."
Hensley, who has also been a part of Lewis Central's sustained soccer success, always thought his collegiate future would be at kicking soccer balls rather than footballs.
"My main love was soccer before I found football," Hensley said. "Once football came around, I decided to pursue that instead."
Hensley started kicking at a young age at the suggestion of one of his football coaches.
"When I was younger, coach made me kick because I played soccer," he said. "From there on, I was the kicker."
Hensley works around the clock at perfecting his craft, and the numbers prove it. He drilled 127 of his 142 extra-point tries and buried 111 touchbacks in his last two years at Lewis Central. His impact with the Titans created opportunities at the collegiate level. Specifically at Wayne State.
"It's a great opportunity," he said. "They saw me kick my junior year. They liked how athletic I was. They called me up and wanted me to come on my visit. They offered me. It was a great opportunity to reach something big."
Hensley chose Wayne State over Grand View and Benedictine.
"I don't know what it was (about Wayne State), but I loved the location and football program," Hensley said.
Adjusting to the collegiate landscape will be a challenge for Hensley, but he feels he's ready.
"This summer, I'm going to have to start training off the ground," he said. "In college, you can't have a tee. I want to help them make another playoff run."
