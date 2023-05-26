(KMAland) -- Lewis Central put a league-high four soccer players on the 2023 All-Hawkeye Ten Conference First Team Friday.
Gracie Hays, Haylee Erickson, Reagan Lea and Tyler Tingley were the Titans' first-team nods. Hays and Erickson were unanimous choices.
Jada Jensen (Atlantic), Nora Dougherty (Glenwood), Cate Mayhall (Kuemper Catholic) and Sophie Sheffield (St. Albert) were also unanimous choices.
Other first-team tabs include: Quinn Grubbs (Atlantic), Kyra Hawn (Denison-Schleswig), Molly Williams (Glenwood), Ava Scott (Glenwood), Aubrey Schwieso (Harlan), Ella Klusman (St. Albert) and Lily Krohn (St. Albert).
Second-team nods went to Lydia Goins (Creston), Alaina Meads (Glenwood), Jaylynn Floyd (Glenwood), McKenna Koehler (Glenwood), Ava Miller (Harlan), Madison Kjergaard (Harlan), Frances Glynn (Kuemper Catholic), Lauren Boell (Kuemper Catholic), Cierra Pudenz (Kuemper Catholic), Maya Humlicek (Lewis Central), Isabel McNeal (Lewis Central), Reese Ford (Lewis Central), Makenzie Stephens (Lewis Central), Olivia Gardner (St. Albert) and Kirsten Piskorski (St. Albert).
Aubrey Guyer (Atlantic), Lindley Eblen (Atlantic), Eva Steffensen (Atlantic), Dehisy Lopez (Denison-Schleswig), Janet Castillo (Denison-Schleswig), Lydia Fuoss (Glenwood), Faith Weber (Glenwood), Ivy Stevens (Harlan), Grace Albertsen (Harlan), Brianna Wittrock (Kuemper Catholic), Kayla Allen (Lewis Central), Katelyn Hendricks (St. Albert), Anna Helton (St. Albert) and Paige Sundberg (St. Albert) were unanimous choices.