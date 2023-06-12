(KMAland) -- Six KMAland conference teams are ranked this week by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Lewis Central leads the way with a No. 2 ranking in Class 3A while Underwood is ranked No. 5 in 2A. West Harrison (1A), Kuemper Catholic (2A) and Bishop Heelan Catholic (3A) are ranked No. 6, and Coon Rapids-Bayard is No. 7 (1A) in their respective rankings.
Check out the area rankings below. The complete rankings are linked here.
CLASS 1A
6. West Harrison
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard
CLASS 2A
5. Underwood
6. Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A
2. Lewis Central
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic
CLASS 4A
None