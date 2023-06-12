IHSBCA
Photo: IHSBCA

(KMAland) -- Six KMAland conference teams are ranked this week by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Lewis Central leads the way with a No. 2 ranking in Class 3A while Underwood is ranked No. 5 in 2A. West Harrison (1A), Kuemper Catholic (2A) and Bishop Heelan Catholic (3A) are ranked No. 6, and Coon Rapids-Bayard is No. 7 (1A) in their respective rankings.

Check out the area rankings below. The complete rankings are linked here.

CLASS 1A 

6. West Harrison

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard

CLASS 2A 

5. Underwood

6. Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 3A 

2. Lewis Central

6. Bishop Heelan Catholic

CLASS 4A 

None

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.