(Council Bluffs) -- For the second straight week, Lewis Central took care of an overmatched district opponent this past Friday evening.
The Titans (4-2 overall, 2-0 4A District 6) rolled to a 56-0 win over Des Moines Hoover to set up a finishing stretch with their three toughest district foes of the season. That starts this Friday with a trip to Glenwood (3-3, 1-1).
Coach Justin Kammrad’s team had very little trouble with Hoover, finishing with 167 passing yards, 198 rushing yards, 17.0 tackles for loss on defense and three forced turnovers.
“I thought all around, in all three aspects of the game, our kids played really, really well,” Kammrad said. “Defense led us and held them to less than 10 yards of total offense. They gave us a lot of short fields. To watch our defense evolve to where they currently are, I’m excited about what those guys are doing.”
The last two games, which also included a 49-20 win over Thomas Jefferson, was a reprieve from a challenging non-district schedule. The Titans played Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola – splitting those four contests with the only losses coming by a combined 12 points.
“None of those teams were on our list that we picked other than Harlan,” Kammrad said. “We’re glad (we had that schedule). We were definitely very well-tested. We’ve been in some very big football games and had to deal with some adversity. It was nice to get into district play to work on those things we weren’t executing right.”
With that in mind, Coach Kammrad says a lot of the focus in their two district games has been about building depth.
“How much better can we make ourselves these two weeks?” he said. “Not worry so much about the opponent, and I think our kids have really bought into that. The depth (we’ve built) has really come in handy for us. We feel confident with some guys through the last two weeks that maybe we weren’t totally sure could handle it or not.”
The test this week will be plenty tougher with a trip to take on a Rams team that hung with Winterset for two and a half quarters in week six.
“I don’t even have to turn on the tape to know they’re going to be very well-coached,” Kammrad said. “They’re going to play hard, physical football. They’ve got guys that can run, guys up front that will get after you, and they scheme you up and do a lot of different things.”
Glenwood has traded wins and losses throughout the season, winning in weeks one, three and five and taking defeats in weeks two, four and six. Coach Kammrad hopes Lewis Central can stop that theme this week and hand the Rams their first two-game losing skid of the year. To do that, Kammrad says it will take a strong defensive effort against the run.
“The biggest thing is taking away what they do best,” he said. “As of right now, that’s with their running game with C.J. Carter and Tate Mayberry. They’ve got a big power guy and a guy that is elusive and quick. Our biggest challenge is how can we stop them and slow them down.”
Mayberry has 412 yards and 10 touchdowns while Carter has gone for 319 yards and four scores on the year. Mayberry can also throw it around a bit with 517 yards through the air. Cody Krause has been his top target with 16 grabs for 251 yards.
Lewis Central has shown their own ability to be multiple. Quarterback Braylon Kammrad already has 1,204 yards passing with 10 touchdowns, and Jonathan Humpal has been terrific on the ground with 521 yards and 10 scores of his own. Kansas State commit Brayden Loftin leads the receiving corps with 350 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ve got to find what they’re going to give us,” Kammrad said. “Typically, you can game plan that all you want, but each team is going to have a little different philosophy on how they’re going to defend you. We’ve got to find out early what they’re going to do and what they’re going to try to take away.
“We feel comfortable with the four receivers we can get out there, and our tight ends and our running back on being able to find something we can do and be successful. The margin of error in these type of games are very small, and you have to execute at a very high level.”
