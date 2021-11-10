(Council Bluffs) -- A week four loss has catapulted the Lewis Central football program to seven consecutive wins and a third trip to the state semifinals in the past four years.
"It's exciting for our kids and coaches," said Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad. "In August, this was goal number one. It's an outstanding accomplishment for these kids. It just shows the buy-in and trust. Doing the little things right will take you a long way."
The Titans (9-2) reached Cedar Falls with a 35-21 win over Indianola, avenging their 14-9 defeat to the Indians on September 17th. The loss stung at the time, but without it, the Titans might not have returned to the UNI-Dome.
"It was a wakeup call," said Kammrad. "We knew we could be successful. It was just a matter of things falling into place. Sometimes you need a wakeup call. It changed how we practiced and how we coached. We were not Lewis Central football and Indianola brought it to us. Our goal was just to improve and get better. We've been able to do that so far and it's attributed to that week four loss. It really puts things in perspective."
The offense has found a rhythm, led by the play of junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad. The coach's son has tossed for 2,182 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, against only four interceptions.
"A lot of the offense revolves around our quarterback play," his father said. "He forces the defense to decide how to defend us. It opens a lot of stuff when your quarterback manages the passing game."
Braylon has no shortage of weapons with Brayden Loftin, Blake Cyboron, Curtis Witte and Jonathan Humpal being among the electric playmakers for the Titans' offense.
"We've been fortunate with our speed and the ability to make plays on the perimeter," Coach Kammrad said.
Coach Kammrad hopes his team's speed and athleticism shines when they hit the turf of the UNI-Dome on Thursday to face Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1) in a Class 4A semifinal.
The Go-Hawks present a balanced offense, led by 1,000-yard passer Grant Halverson and 1000-yard rusher McCrae Hagarty.
"They are a tough and physical football team," Kammrad said. "They give you a lot of different things and have some big guys that get after it."
Many of Waverly-Shell Rock's offensive contributors also lead their stingy defense, which ranks 4th in Class 4A, according to BCMoore. Linebacker Asa Newsom leads the defense. Newsom -- a 6-4 junior -- has 46 tackles, seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss to his name in 2021 and currently fields offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and Nebraska.
"We have to match them from a physicality standpoint," Kammrad said. "It's going to come down to execution."
The Titans do have the advantage in environmental experience, though, as the Go-Hawks are returning for the first time in 14 years and LC's seniors are making their third trip.
"There's a lot to be said about being in an environment for a third time," Kammrad said. "Knowing how to prepare and handle yourselves works out for us. They've experienced what it's like. We know how to prepare and get our guys ready."
The Titans' last two trips to Cedar Falls ended prematurely with semifinal losses to Cedar Rapids Xavier (2018) and Western Dubuque (2019). They are no longer just happy to be there. They want to make some noise. To do that, Kammrad feels his team must lean on its defense, which is littered with playmakers like Hunter Deyo -- an Iowa State commit --, Nick Miller and Wyatt Hatcher.
"It's going to come down to who can get stops," he said. "And you can never rule out special teams. Special teams, field position and execution are going to be factors."
Hear live play-by-play from Lewis Central/Waverly-Shell Rock at 4 p.m. on Thursday on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore. Check out the full interview with Coach Kammrad below.