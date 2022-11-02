(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central football team is gearing up for a rematch with district foe Glenwood with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line.
The defending Class 4A state champions are a perfect 10-0 this season following a first-round playoff win last week over LeMars 57-7.
"The biggest thing for our guys is the ability to adjust to an unfamiliar team and take away what they wanted to do in their run game and getting to the perimeter," said Head Coach Justin Kammrad. "I just liked how physical our guys were on the defensive side. Offensively, I like how we were able to execute the gameplan. They played a defense that we hadn't seen from a lot of teams all year."
Up next for the Titans is a state quarterfinal game at home against Glenwood. Lewis Central beat the Rams 58-22 in week seven in a game with a misleading score. Glenwood led the Titans 13-7 after one quarter and 22-20 at halftime, before LC exploded for a 38-0 half to get the win.
"You have to be ready to play at any time at any moment," said Kammrad. "Glenwood came out and they had more energy and more fire than we did. We just didn't execute at a high level, and they did. You have to be ready to play at any moment against any opponent. They have some really good players that do some really good things, and you have to be ready and execute at a high level in order to be successful."
The slow start in week seven aside, the Lewis Central has been rolling this season, leading Class 4A in scoring with over 45 poitns per game. Despite losing receiver Luciano Fidone to a season-ending injury early in the year, the Titans have had playmakers step up, including Curtis Witte and Lual Maker at receiver, Jonathan Humpal at running back and quarterback Braylon Kammrad.
"From a week-to-week basis, we're able to make tweaks and adjustments to what we do," said Kammrad. "The kids are able to respond. They understand our concepts, and they understand our schemes. That allows us to be multidimensional offensively and gives us an advantage to make plays."
On the defensive side, the Titans will be tasked with slowing down a Glenwood offense that puts up over 372 yards per game, ranking 8th in 4A with 36.3 points per game.
"They're going to find ways to get their playmakers balls," said Kammrad. "They've done that all year, and they do a great job with that schematically getting out in space and that kind of stuff. We have to minimize the big play. They jumped out on us early with numerous big plays. I don't know if we weren't quite ready, or the energy wasn't there, and they were able to execute at a high level."
Despite being the defending state champions and having a win over their quarterfinal opponent in the bag, Kammrad says they are stressing focus heading into Friday night.
"You get to a state quarterfinal game, everything is on the table at that point," said Kammrad. "I would hope that our guys aren't looking ahead because Glenwood is a very, very good football team. We spoke with our guys about that and discussed what they have in front of them and that they need to focus on this week. We've done that week-in and week-out throughout the season, trying to maintain the idea of being 1-0 on the week and attacking the week and never discounting your opponent."
You can hear live play-by-play of the contest Friday night on KMA 960. You can hear the interview with Kammrad below.