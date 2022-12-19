(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football star Jonathan Humpal hopes a stint at the premier junior college program will open more Division I opportunities for the running back.
Once a Division I prospect, Humpal will stay in Council Bluffs and play football for the defending NJCAA champions, Iowa Western.
"A lot of stress is taken off my shoulders from the recruiting journey," Humpal said. "It feels good to have my decision made. I hope I can show everyone and the people that passed me up who I am."
Division I and Division II schools showed interest in Humpal, but he chose the JUCO route.
"It was up and down," Humpal said about his recruiting process. "I had interest from schools at the beginning, but it fell off. It was a long journey."
The lack of attention from larger schools was surprising after Humpal posted 2,016 total yards and 24 touchdowns.
"I thought I had a good season, and maybe some people would come along," Humpal said. "But that never happened, so I thought Iowa Western was my best opportunity to get some Division I level interest."
Proving yourself is the name of the game in junior college football. And Humpal hopes he can do just that.
"I'm a good enough player to go D1," he said. "I'm going to Iowa Western to work my tail off and see what interest I can get. Iowa Western has produced a lot of D1 players. That's what I'm going there to do."
Humpal did a little of everything at Lewis Central and hopes to do the same at Iowa Western.
"I plan on playing in the backfield and a little bit in the slot," Humpal said. "I bring a lot to the table. I'm not the biggest guy on the field, but it's tough to bring me down. Coach (Scott) Strohmeier will show that I'm a great athlete when I play there."
Click below to hear the full interview with Humpal.