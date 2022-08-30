(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central football team has passed two tough tests to start the 2022 season.
The Class 4A defending state champions overcame an 11-point deficit with three minutes left to take down Harlan 30-27 last week, just seven days after beating Underwood 35-20 to open the year. Titan Head Coach Justin Kammrad says he was proud of the way his team fought back last week when facing adversity.
"The biggest thing for us is just resilience and want-to to keep playing through that," said Kammrad. "At any point during their long touchdown, our guys could have sunk their heads and not been positive about it. The good thing about a lot of those guys on the field, they were in a similar situation last year in the state championship game and they are never out of it. You've got to keep playing until the last whistle blows."
Lewis Central has put up some big numbers on offense through its first two game. Northern Iowa commit Braylon Kammrad has thrown for 501 yards and three scores. His favorite targets early on have been Curtis Witte (271 yards, 2 TDs) and Luciano Fidone (149 yards, 1 TD). Coach Kammrad says putting up numbers and wins against stiff competition has his team in a good place early.
"It's certainly a confidence booster," said Kammrad. "Not that we needed it, but to be able to play in an environment like that and to play in a big game and understand there's going to be ups and downs, you've just got to weather the storm. The big takeaway for us, and maybe statistically it didn't show it, but we played a heck of a lot better football game. Our kids were more disciplined and less assignments were missed in that game than the week prior."
Up next for the Titans is a test against Carlisle (1-0), who took down Winterset 35-18 in week one. The Wildcats boast a ground-heavy attack on offense, that ran 57 times for 295 yards in the season-opener.
"We went from seeing some spread and four-wide stuff to this week seeing some double tight and split-back veer and triple option," said Kammrad. "Obviously, that causes a little concern on making sure that you're completely disciplined in all areas from each guy on defense. They're an extremely well coached football team."
Aside from playing assignment football on defense, Kammrad says he wants to see his team sustain drives on offense to keep Carlisle's running game on the sideline.
"Other than our first drive last week and a couple of big plays, we just didn't do a good job with that," said Kammrad. "Offensively, we've got to mix some more guys in there that we haven't. I think we did a really good job running the ball with our two other running backs. We'll have Jonathan (Humpal) back this week to add another layer to what we already had. That allows us to do a lot of things and be very multiple."
You can hear the full interview with Kammrad below.