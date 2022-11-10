(Cedar Falls) -- A dominant semifinal performance has Lewis Central football on the cusp of a second consecutive Class 4A state championship.
The Titans (12-0) carried a business-like approach into Thursday's clash with Carlisle from the opening whistle as the defending champions cruised to a 42-21 win. This win was much more comfortable than their 28-21 victory over Carlisle in week two.
"Our kids are good at forgetting and moving on," Coach Justin Kammrad said. "To come out and perform the way they did, it (shows) that our guys continue to play."
Lewis Central scored on their second offensive play and on their first five possessions en route to 35 first-half points.
"We were straight business," senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad said. "We were focused and ready to go. It showed tonight."
Braylon Kammrad looked right at home on his future college field. The UNI commit tossed for 285 yards and three touchdowns while completing 21 of his 28 pass attempts.
"I knew what the atmosphere was like," he said. "I just settled down and made the plays I needed."
"He was extremely calm and poise," Coach Kammrad said. "He had belief in the guys he was throwing to."
Jonathan Humpal's 58-yard rushing touchdown on the second play from scrimmage gave Lewis Central an early 6-0 lead, and allowed the Titans to settle into their game plan.
Lewis Central's defense managed a fourth-down stop on a promising Carlisle drive, setting the stage for a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kammrad to Witte.
Kammrad connected with Witte on a 37-yard score and with Parker Heller for a 27-yard touchdown a minute later. Boston Hensley's six-yard touchdown run soon after gave Lewis Central a 35-0 lead, initiating the running clock and putting the game out of reach. Carlisle added three second-half touchdowns, but Lewis Central's fast start was too much to overcome.
Humpal led the ground game with 90 yards and a pair of scores on nine totes.
Witte had a team-high 88 receiving yards and two scores on five catches.
"We knew what we were going to get (defensively)," Witte said. "I watched film and studied."
Heller provided 84 receiving yards and a score. Hensley caught four balls for 45 yards, and Owen Thomas hauled in three catches for 39 yards.
Defensively, Lewis Central forced two turnovers -- one of which was an interception by Witte. The Titans also kept Carlisle's explosive ground game at bay, led by 10 tackles from Payton Ludington.
"The biggest thing was not giving up the big play," Coach Kammrad said. "We had to rally and gang tackle. We did that for the most part. That fourth-down stop on the first drive was big for us."
Caleb Moore added seven tackles, and Thomas contributed six stops.
The win puts Lewis Central in a state championship game next Thursday against either Cedar Rapids, Xavier or North Scott.
Last year, the two-loss Titans were the feel-good story on their championship run. This year, it was an expectation.
"This is an extremely veteran group," Coach Kammrad said. "The goal has always been to win another state championship -- it's not to defend one. We want to be more aggressive than that, but the goal is to win the week. You'll be successful if you do things correctly."
"We've been here before," Braylon Kammrad said. "We know we're the hunted. We have to roll with it. We can't let anybody catch up to us."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Witte, Braylon Kammrad and Coach Kammrad.