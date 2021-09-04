(Council Bluffs) – After a heartbreaking Week 1 loss to Harlan, the Lewis Central Titans shook off the dust for Week 2, and rolled the Carlisle Wildcats 70-22.
“It was definitely a great game for our guys to bounce back from last week, a tough heartbreaker,” Head Coach Justin Kammrad said. “These guys were challenged all week to get better and obviously the result on the field and scoreboard showed they were able to do that.”
After the Wildcats jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, the Titans stormed back with 56 unanswered points, before Carlisle was able to score again in the third quarter.
Running back Archer Ogbourne punched in the first score for the Wildcats.
Leading the charge for the Titans were two key players on offense. Quarterback Braylon Kammrad finished the first half with three total touchdowns.
“They were playing off so we just hit those quick routes, and it started to open up deep routes, and our running game was just incredible tonight,” Braylon Kammrad said.
The junior quarterback finished 12/15 on the night, with 200 yards through the air and 67 yards on the ground.
Also on the ground, running back Jonathan Humpal had a phenomenal first half amassing 101 yards on just seven carries.
“I’m going to give it to my o-line, they did a great job upfront blocking for me, to give me the holes to run through and score, and put up some points on the board,” Humpal said.
While it’s great to have players like those two, Justin Kammrad says tonight’s win was a team effort.
“It’s really good to have those guys back there, but it doesn’t happen without the other guys, you know the offensive lineman and the other receivers,” Justin Kammrad said. “I have to give credit to the offensive line because it takes a special type of person to play that and they did a great job all night long.”
One of those receivers was senior, and Kansas State commit, Brayden Loftin, who hauled in six catches for 67 yards.
“Having that big of target like that who can make plays like that is just incredible,” Braylon Kammrad said.
Loftin wasn’t the only big target tonight either, as senior, and two-way player, Wyatt Hatcher hauled in a six-yard touchdown grab from Kammrad in the first quarter, while fellow senior wide out Blake Cyboron took a 70-yard pass to the house.
“We got a lot of different guys involved in the game, spreading it around and try to keep them off balance with what we were trying to do,” Justin Kammrad said. “I think we were just able to mix it up a lot.”
Defensively, Justin Kammrad said there were a few standouts on the night.
“I think Wyatt Hatcher was flying over the field tonight, he plays with a high motor, he sees the ball really, does a fabulous job, and we really rallied to the football,” Justin Kammrad said. “Our defensive line did a fabulous job.”
As if a 49-8 lead at the half wasn’t enough, Lewis Central’s second team, coming in for the second half was also able to produce 21 points. Backup quarterback Ethan Fishell had both a rushing and passing touchdown to his name.
Running back Eli Sunderman ripped off a 64-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Titans final score of the game.
“Our depth is amazing,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We got a big offensive line, and we got one of the best second teams in the state, for sure.”
Despite being down by a county mile, running back Jack Laughlin for the Wildcats fought till the end finding the end zone twice in the second half. Laughlin finished the night with over 70 yards rushing as well, the majority of which came in the second half and on a 55-yard dash that set up his second touchdown.
The Lewis Central Titans now 1-1, will host the 2-0 Norwalk Warriors, in a non-district matchup, who are coming off a 35-14 rout of Des Moines Lincoln. Meanwhile, the Carlisle Wildcats fall to 0-2, and travel to Knoxville to take on the 0-2 Panthers.