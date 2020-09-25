(Glenwood) -- KMA 3A/4A No. 1 Lewis Central relied on 28 first-quarter points en route to a 42-14 victory in a Class 3A District 9 matchup heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"We came out really focused," Coach Justin Kammrad said. "Overall, special teams was great tonight. Offensively, we did some good things and the defense held together for the most part."
The Titans scored on their opening drive of the game with a 29-yard pass from Jonah Pomrenke to Logan Katzer to give LC a 7-0 lead.
Their defense then forced a Glenwood punt and took advantage with Katzer's second touchdown of the evening -- this one from 19 yards out on 4th and inches.
On the kickoff, Glenwood muffed the return and the Titans recovered it on the Glenwood 1. Katzer capitalized one play later with his third touchdown of the night.
"I was just following my line, trusting my guys and going where I needed to go," Katzer said.
Katzer finished the evening with a team-high 84 yards on the ground.
"He's a workhorse back there," Kammrad said of Katzer. "He loves to pound the ball. He's not a guy that's going to outrun you or give you a lot of moves. He really wants to have a lot of contact and does a good job with it. We lean on him in the running game and he performed once again tonight.
The Titans passing attack was efficient, too, with 245 yards. Jonah Pomrenke completed 11 passes for 214 yards and two scores. Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone was his favorite receiver, hauling in six passes for 112 yards and a score. Sophomore Johnathan Humpal posted 99 yards on six catches, one of which was a 63-yard touchdown.
Defensively, LC pressured Glenwood's passing attack early on, which was key in allowing the Titans to race to an early lead.
"That was our goal coming in," Kammrad said. "We knew we had to get some pressure on them otherwise they were going to run some routes we were gonna be susceptible to. Our guys did really well, but some things for improvement."
Glenwood's offensive efforts were paced by 192 passing yards from Tate Mayberry, who threw touchdown passes to Silas Bales and Logan Clark. The loss drops Glenwood to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in district action. They look to rebound next week against Carrol (2-3, 1-2).
The victory improves Lewis Central's record to 5-0. The Radio Iowa No. 4-ranked Titans will now face Denison-Schleswig (1-4, 1-2) next weekend before closing the regular season with a colossal showdown with No. 2 Harlan in two weeks. However, Coach Kammrad says Denison is the focus...for this week.
"Next week is the only thing that matters," Kammrad said. "We've got to make sure we get better personally. We don't look past anybody. Next week is our goal. We want to go 1-0 on the week and keep working on those things we struggle with."
The complete interviews with Katzer and Coach Kammrad can be viewed below.