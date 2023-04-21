(Council Bluffs) -- A seasoned, experienced group of players has Lewis Central tennis rolling through the opening stretch of the 2023 season.
The Titans are 4-1 on the year, with blowout wins over Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, Harlan and St. Albert, having only fallen to Clarinda in a 5-4 nail-biter.
“As a team, we’ve really come together and there’s been a lot of leadership from our seniors,” Lewis Central head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. “They have solidified our team all the way from our No. 1 through No. 6 players. We’re looking to approach the Hawkeye Ten Conference with confidence over the next couple days.”
Lanee Olsen is leading the charge for Lewis Central this year, as the senior has a 5-1 record in the No. 1 spot.
“[Olsen] is coming off a trip to state last year with singles and is showing promise this year for another great season because she worked so hard in the offseason,” Rodenburg said. “She’s looking very good for the conference tournament [in a few weeks.”
Olsen is just one of six veterans that comprise the Lewis Central lineup. Fellow seniors Oasis Opheim, Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel, as well as juniors Alexis Opheim and Mallory Kjeldgaard are also making major contributions.
Kjelgaard and Bergantzel only have one loss apiece, while Damgaard is a perfect 6-0 as the Titans’ No. 3 player.
While the wins have been plentiful through the first few weeks of the season, Lewis Central still seeks improvement in a multitude of different areas.
“The main thing we wanna work on is our consistency with our strokes,” Rodenburg said. “We wanna make sure we can hit the short ball, we can hit the long ball, we can hit the overheads. We wanna make sure our serves are going in and that we’re not giving away points with double faults and not giving away unforced errors. That’s the common way the match can turn on you, so we’re concentrating on keeping the ball in play and playing up to our potential, being emotionally strong and building those confident strokes throughout our drills at practice”
Still over half of the regular season schedule remains to be played and the Titans look to continue nabbing victories within the Hawkeye Ten Conference, with duals against teams like Denison, Glenwood and Atlantic still on the docket.
“We would love to finish the season with wins until we get to the Hawkeye Ten [tournament],” Rodenburg said. “We feel like we can make a great showing at Hawkeye Ten and generate that confidence that we’re gonna need into the postseason by finishing strong.”
The shortness of the Spring sports season is no secret, and with just three weeks remaining until postseason play commences, Lewis Central is staying focused on the short term.
“We're taking each match as they come, one point at a time,” Rodenburg said. “We wanna keep our emotions under control as we approach each match and each pressure point. Every point counts, that every time we touch the ball is an opportunity to gain more emotional confidence. I’m trying to teach them to make good decisions on the court, make the decisions that are needed to win the match. As we approach the postseason, I’m hoping that discipline can set in so it becomes muscle memory when we get into individual and team state.”
Lewis Central will next hit the court for a road dual against Denison Friday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Rodenburg from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.