(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (1-0) earned its first win of the season in a 60-29 trouncing of Red Oak (0-2) Friday.
“The guys locked in on the game plan and executed very well,” Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres said.
A back-and-forth first half gave way to a dominant second half for the Titans, as Lewis Central outscored the Tigers 34-11 in the final two periods.
“The biggest thing is, and you can always look at the little things that go into it, but just the defensive pride that our guys took in the second half,” Torres said. “[Red Oak] ended up with 11 points in the second half, which changed the game tremendously.”
Colby Souther topped the game’s stat sheet with 17 points.
“We work a lot in practice and try to get that chemistry going,” Souther said. “Work with one another so we know if we’re throwing high, low, bounce pass. That just went really well [tonight].”
Souther’s presence in the paint allowed for Lewis Central to tightly guard the perimeter.
“He works his tail off,” Torres said. “He had a really great summer and he even went out for football, which really helped him with his physical presence inside. He’s just one of those guys who’s always trying to work, always trying to improve, he’s always trying to figure out, ‘how can I make myself better for my team and be a force to reckon with.’”
Lewis Central jumped out to an early lead thanks to a stellar full-court press that negated Red Oak’s offense.
“Coach really emphasized locking people up, being on the help side, making sure we’re straight up and not making any stupid fouls coming down and keeping yourself in the game,” Souther said.
As the first half came to a close, Red Oak’s Max DeVries buried a half-court buzzer-beater to bring his team within eight at the break. DeVries led the Tigers with 13 points on the night.
“Kudos to Red Oak, they’re well-coached,” Torres said. “DeVries made a nice shot and he’s a heck of a player, but I think our guys figured out what were some of the things that were happening to them, bought into it and kept guys in front.”
The Titans got scoring from all over the floor, with eight players getting in the scoring column. Luke Woltmann and Nash Paulson both dropped double-digit points as well.
This win marks the first for Torres as Lewis Central’s head coach.
“It’s kind of unreal,” Torres said. “Just the whole interview process, and then you work all summer long with the guys and you’re really excited to get going, then all of a sudden they have a heck of a football season so then it was an adjustment for me to start practice a little bit later. Overall, it’s an unreal moment, for sure.”
Despite the excitement upon getting the first victory, the Titans know there is still a long way to go to reach their team goals for the season.
“One game at a time,” Torres said. “It’s those small little stages that you go through and just really embracing the process, developing yourself and developing your team… it’s gonna be one game at a time for us.”
Lewis Central continues its season Monday with a home date against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, while Red Oak travels to Shenandoah for another conference battle.
View full video interviews with Souther and Torres below.