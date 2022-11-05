(Council Bluffs) – For the second-straight season, the Lewis Central football team is headed to the UNI-Dome.
The Class 4A No. 1 Titans (11-0) overcame a slow start and pulled away to beat Glenwood (7-4) 47-24 in a quarterfinal Friday night and move within two wins of back-to-back state championships.
"I can't say enough great things about our guys and our coaching staff," said Head Coach Justin Kammrad. "Winning is not easy, it never is. To play a really solid Glenwood team a second time within four weeks was difficult, but our guys just continuously stay focused on the task at hand and they do the little things right."
Glenwood struck first in the contest after forcing an LC three-and-out. The Rams marched 60 yards on 10 plays, capped by a Tate Mayberry 8-yard touchdown run to jump in front 7-0 after one quarter.
Lewis Central would settle in during the second quarter, getting a rushing touchdown from Braylon Kammrad at the start of the quarter. The extra point was no good and the Titans still trailed 7-6. Following a Glenwood three-and-out, LC struck again. Kammrad found Curtis Witte for 47 yards to get to the one and then Kammrad snuck in for his second rushing touchdown of the night to go up 13-7. The Titans tacked on one more score before the half when Kammrad found Witte from 15 yards out to go up 20-7 at the break.
"We had to figure out what they were doing defensively," said Coach Kammrad. "It's just a credit to our guys for staying patient and waiting for things to develop and attacking when we had our opportunities."
The Rams got back on the board in the third quarter when Conner King drilled a 40-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 20-10, but that’s as close as they would get the rest of the night. The Titans responded with a four-play scoring drive that resulted in another Kammrad-to-Witte touchdown. One drive later, Kammrad hit Boston Hensley from 28 yards out to put his team up 33-10. Running back Jonathan Humpal got into the scoring act late in the third quarter, scoring on a 7-yard tote to make it 40-10 after three.
"We got off to a slow start," said Humpal. "They came out hot, but we got ourselves together, established the run game and that helped us put the ball in the air to score."
Glenwood opened the fourth quarter with a score, as Renner Bardsley hauled in a pass and broke loose for a 55-yard score to cut the lead to 40-17. The teams traded interceptions and then Kammrad threw his fourth TD pass of the night – this one to Parker Heller from 27 yards – to go up 47-17. Mayberry tacked on a late touchdown for Glenwood to get the final score of 47-24.
Kammrad had a hand in six touchdowns for the Titans, throwing for four and rushing for two. He completed 9-of-15 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
"Being able to run the ball is huge for us," said Braylon Kammrad. "We know we want to be able to get to the pass as well, so having the run where you have to guard that and you've got to guard the pass, it's hard for teams."
Humpal rushed 21 times for 158 yards and had one score, while Witte hauled in four passes for 99 yards and two scores.
Lewis Central will play in a Class 4A Semifinal next Thursday at 4 p.m. against Carlisle, a team the Titans beat 28-21 in week two.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Humpal, Kammrad and Coach Kammrad in a video you can view below.
Glenwood was led by Mayberry, who carried 23 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also was 2-of-2 passing for 60 yards and one touchdown. C.J. Carter added 50 yards on eight carries.