(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central softball team finished their regular season with a 14-0 win over city rival Thomas Jefferson on Monday night. The Titans now enter postseason play on a high and with a 15-17 record under first-year head coach Laurie Kammrad.
“I’ve been really excited about our season this year,” Coach Kammrad told KMA Sports. “We started off at the beginning really focused on building in some mental training aspects. How do we develop mental strength to through a season that has so many highs and lows?”
Kammrad says a big part of handling that rollercoaster has come from the senior leadership of Connie Brougham, Gracie Hays, Avery Heller, Stacy Merksick and Brooklyn Damgaard. All five of the seniors have been major contributors for the Titans this summer.
“We’ve had great leadership,” Kammrad reiterated. “We’ve really been fortunate to have two pitchers working side by side most of the season. The bats have had some great leadership with some really fast successful bats early in the season, and then later we’ve had some issues (at the plate). We’re working on figuring out what we’re going to need to do to get back to where we need to be.”
The three-inning win over Thomas Jefferson should help that from the momentum side of things, as Coach Kammrad now prepares her team for the postseason.
For the season, Heller has led the offense with 37 total hits, bopping nine doubles, three triples and a home run while hitting .451/.489/.671. Hays (.391/.533/.449) has also hit to a near-.400 level, and sophomore Haylee Wilcox (.314/.366/.488) has used six doubles and three home runs to hit over .300. Another sophomore, Alyssa Griffin, has four home runs among 11 extra-base hits and leads the team with 29 RBI.
Sophomore Mahri Manz (.295/.326/.409 with eight doubles) has also been a key on offense. Other contributors in the lineup this season include sophomores Cami Damgaard, Emerson Coziahr and Mackenzie Nailor, juniors Kyleigh Moore and Emma Belt and freshman Millie Chadwick. Coziahr and Cami Damgaard have been the top two pitchers for the Titans with Coziahr throwing 100 innings and Damgaard going for 92 1/3 frames. Coziahr has 108 strikeouts and a 3.01 ERA while Damgaard has 61 and a 3.35 mark.
“We’ve kept fighting,” Coach Kammrad said of her team. “We showed in that Denison game (a 1-0 14-inning win) our grit and the mentality that we have each other’s backs. The two wins against Clarinda, there was something about that night. Our bats were on fire, and we were able to consecutively hit. When we put things together, really good things can happen.”
Lewis Central will play a Class 4A Region 3 opener at Creston on Thursday evening. The Titans lost both of their games to their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival this season, but they were both games that they led at different points and competed well.
“(We) have to limit the errors,” Kammrad said. “Creston is going to hit. They have phenomenal hitters, great defense and their pitchers are able to put strikes in there. We started making errors (in the two losses), and once you start making errors you give momentum to the other team. The girls need to go out and play loose, play competitive and play with confidence. If we do that, anything can happen.”
Trevor Maeder will have the Lewis Central/Creston broadcast on the KMAX-Stream on Thursday at 7:00. Listen to the full interview with Coach Kammrad below.