(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central softball squad is coming off an impressive win and ready to take on a familiar foe to start Class 4A regional action.
The Titans enter the postseason at 11-7 after starting the season 1-3.
"We have some bumps along the road," Coach Hannah Cole said. "But we're doing the best we can. We are really starting to play as a team now and starting to figure some things out. I feel like we are peaking at the right time."
LC finished the regular season with an impressive 6-1 victory over a 16-win Sergeant Bluff-Luton team on Monday. Coach Cole attributes the victory to her team's high energy.
"I told the girls that I wanted them to focus on having fun, playing Titan softball, doing our own thing and having energy," Cole said. "We were focused, played our game and pulled out a win. It was really exciting for the girls. They definitely felt after the game like we can do this if we play like that every game. It helped us get that momentum we need."
The Titans offense has been churning a remarkable clip, led by junior Haley Bach. Bach is currently hitting .621 with .718 on-base percentage thanks to 20 walks. She's also driven in 12 RBIs.
"Haley just sees the ball really well," Cole said. "When she sees one she likes, she puts everything she has into it. She just focuses on putting the ball in play and getting on base. She's really a leader on this team."
Junior Taylor Elam has been hitting well, too. Elam currently sits at a .339 average with a team-high 21 RBIs. Gracie Hays, Maddie Howard, Paige Rodewald, Jerika Koopmeiners, Avery Heller and Kaydence Sweet have also been vital to LC's offense.
Their pitching production has been spearheaded by sophomore Megan Gittins, who currently holds a 3.65 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 117 innings of action. Gittins has continued to improve throughout the year.
"We discuss a lot of different game plans and how we're going to throw to each pitcher," Cole said. "Her mindset has improved. I see her game knowledge and mindset go through the roof. She does the little things. She's still young. For her to be gaining all that really helps her and our entire team."
The Titans open the postseason with familiar foe Glenwood. The Rams beat LC 5-2 on June 30th and ended LC's season last year in a regional opener.
If LC is to flip the script on Glenwood, Cole feels it will come down to three things -- attitude, energy and mindset.
"We didn't have the best mindset, energy or attitude," Cole said. "It showed that game. We know what we need to do tp win. We've got to play with a lot of energy, a positive attitude and the right mindset no matter who we are playing."
Ryan Matheny will have the call from Glenwood on KMA-FM 99.1 at around 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Cole can be heard below.