(Sioux City) -- A history-making day for the sport of girls wrestling in Iowa was an impressive day for Lewis Central and SWAT.
The Titans and Valkyries combined for 14 of the 52 state qualifications posted by KMAland at Friday's Girls Super Regional Wrestling Tournament in Sioux City.
Lewis Central, ranked No. 1 in the state by IAWrestle and No. 24 nationally by USA Wrestling -- looked the part Friday with eight qualifications and five regional champions while totaling 225 points in Region 1. Their championship performances came from Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes (125), Mahri Manz (140) and Espie Almazan (145).
"It's really cool," McNeal said. "It's crazy we've come such a long way. I'm really happy. We're all connected and have become really good friends. We all want to get better and try to make each other better. It's the atmosphere we have in the room."
McNeal won her bracket with a pin of Jazz Christensen (SWAT) in the finals.
Humlicek quickly followed her as a regional champion with a win over Emerson Kelderman (CLGLR) in the finals.
"I'm excited and happy with how I've wrestled," Humlicek said. "I fought through my matches and stuck with what I was good at. That helped me out."
Barnes, one of the more experienced grapplers in the bunch, had a semifinal scare against Treynor's Andyn White. White executed a takedown and two near-fall points to put Barnes in an early 4-0 hole, but she rallied to win 7-4. Barnes concluded her day with a second-period pin of Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge).
"I'm feeling great," Barnes said. "I wish I would have got to my offense more, but we're out here to prove a point. It (the semifinal) humbled me a little bit. I knew I had to get back out there and work harder."
Manz has spent much of her life going to state wrestling tournaments. Now she gets to wrestle in one. The daughter of former Thomas Jefferson wrestling coach and current Lewis Central girls coach August Manz punched her ticket with a second-period pin of Alyssa Schnoor (Sheldon/South O'Brien).
"This is cool," Manz said. "Seeing it growing up, I can finally participate."
Almazan didn't waste much time in her finals match. She pinned Lily Locke (Eagle Grove) in the first period.
"It's really exciting," Almazan said. "I did well staying in position and being smart."
Dana Swedensky (155), Cierra Elderbaum (110) and Susan Elderbaum (120) were also state qualifiers for the Titans. Check out the full interviews with Humlicek, McNeal, Manz, Almazan and Barnes below.
SWAT -- the combination of Southwest Valley, CAM, Griswold, Nodaway Valley and Atlantic -- tallied 191 points. The Valkyries had six state qualifiers and three regional champions: Adyson Lundquist (110), Ellen Gerlock (190) and Haley Armstrong (235).
Lundquist hardly broke a sweat in her three matches. She notched three pins in a total time of 4:34 to make a statement before she begins her championship quest next week.
"I feel like it's going to be a good ending," she said. "I'm going to win. That's my goal. I know I'll have a tough match in the finals, but my goal is to come out on top."
Gerlock used a late throw to secure her title, beating Brooklyn Robinson (Humboldt).
"I'm excited," Gerlock said. "Last year, I didn't last long (at state). I'm excited to see how far I will go."
Armstrong ran into a familiar foe in the finals, but prevailed. Trailing 8-5 in the final minute to AHSTW's Bella Canada, Armstrong managed a pin for her third win over Canada in four tries this year.
"It's my freshman year," Armstrong said. "It's nerve-wracking, but I'm excited. This is my second year wrestling, so I didn't think I would make it this far."
Jazz Christensen (100), Evy Marlin (130) and Grace Britten (170) were also state qualifiers for SWAT. KMA Sports spoke with Lundquist, Gerlock and Armstrong. View those interviews below.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had two state qualifiers out of Region 1: Josie Lennon (110) and Kendra Berglund (120).
Treynor didn't have any regional champions but sent four on to state. Adalyn Minahan (115) was a runner-up. Andyn White (125) and Emma Miller (105) got in by finishing third, and Emerson Gregg (130) was fourth.
Glenwood has two state qualifiers, one of which was Emily Lundvall (120). Lundvall pinned Cora Schut (Sioux Center) to win her bracket.
"It was a cool atmosphere," Lundvall said. "Before I get on the mat, I visualize what I think I need to do. I mentally prepared myself for six hard minutes."
Maya Rivas is Glenwood's other qualifier. She finished third at 135 pounds.
Denison-Schleswig's Angie Rivera (135) and Claire Miller (155). Rivera was second, while Miller finished fourth.
Sioux City West's Alexandria Vaul (170) and Melonie Barillas (115) were state qualifiers, along with Council Bluffs' Daniela Salinas (100), Sierra Wieland (125), Jules Thomas (145) and Kassidy Fiala (155), Logan-Magnolia's Nancy Bowman (145), AHSTW's Bella Canada (235) and Underwood's Kalen Westerfield (190).
Missouri Valley was the highest-finishing KMAland. They finished third and qualified six for state: Lea Gute (125), Brooklyn Lange (135), Preslee Mass (140), Nicole Olson (155), Kelcee McMillen (170) and Jocelyn Buffum (235).
Olson was their lone regional champion, thanks to her first-period pin of Kasee Huss (MOC-Floyd Valley).
"As a team, we came here with high expectations," Olson said. "It's awesome. Going in the room and working hard every day isn't easy, but this is what it's all for."
LeMars was fourth in Region 2. Keira Hessenius (105, Kylie Hessenius (110), Kerene Panya (145) and Savanna Salen (155) were state qualifiers for the Bulldogs.
Riverside left Sioux City with three qualifiers and two regional champions. Molly Allen (115) and Carly Henderson (120) won their brackets, while Kia Meek (170) was fourth.
Allen continued her dominant ways with three tech falls.
"Today went good," Allen said. "Three tech falls was my plan. I'm excited to wrestle at the state tournament next week."
Henderson held on for her title after a wild semifinal with Evelyn Kramer (South Central Calhoun) before beating Brady in the finals.
"I think it's crazy to have this new opportunity," Henderson said about qualifying for state."
Sioux City North's Molly Sek (115) and Danyka Peterson (130) gave the Stars two state qualifiers.
Southwest Iowa also had two qualifiers. Clara Sapienza won the 140-pound bracket, while Emily Kesterson was second at 145.
"I didn't think I would win, and I did," Sapienza said. "That's great. I was good on top, keeping them down and getting my halves."
Kuemper Catholic's Grace Hoffman (105) and Red Oak's Nicole Bond (125) also qualified for state.
Check out the full list of KMAland state qualifiers below.
REGION 1
100: 1. Ava McNeal (Lewis Central), 2. Jazz Christensen (SWAT), 4. Daniela Salinas (Council Bluffs)
105: 1. Maya Humlicek (Lewis Central), 3. Emma Miller (Treynor)
110: 1. Adyson Lundquist (SWAT), 2. Josie Lennon (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 3. Cierra Elderbaum (Lewis Central)
115: 2. Adalyn Minahan (Treynor), 4. Melonie Barillas (Sioux City West)
120: 1. Emily Lundvall (Glenwood), 3. Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 4. Susan Elderbaum (Lewis Central).
125: 1. Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central), 3. Andyn White (Treynor), 4. Sierra Wieland (Council Bluffs)
130: 2. Evy Marlin (SWAT), 4. Emerson Gregg (Treynor)
135: 2. Angie Rivera (Denison-Schleswig), 3. Maya Rivas (Glenwood)
140: 1. Mahri Manz (Lewis Central)
145: 1. Espie Almazan (Lewis Central), 3. Nancy Bowman (Logan-Magnolia), 4. Jules Thomas (Council Bluffs)
155. 3. Kassidy Fiala (Council Bluffs), 4. Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig)
170: 2. Grace Britten (SWAT), 3. Alexandria Vaul (Sioux City West)
190: 1. Ellen Gerlock (SWAT), 3. Kalen Westerfield (Underwood)
235: 1. Haley Armstrong (SWAT), 2. Bella Canada (AHSTW)
REGION 2
105: 1. Keira Hessenius (LeMars), 3. Grace Hoffman (Kuemper Catholic)
110: 3. Kylie Hessenius (LeMars)
115: 1. Molly Allen (Riverside), 2. Molly Sek (Sioux City North)
120: 1. Carly Henderson (Riverside), 2. Bailey Brady (LeMars)
125: 2. Nicole Bond (Red Oak), 3. Lea Gute (Missouri Valley)
130: 3. Danyka Peterson (Sioux City North)
135: 3. Brooklyn Lange (Missouri Valley)
140: 1. Clara Sapienza (Southwest Iowa), 2. Preslee Mass (Missouri Valley)
145: 2. Emily Kesterson (Southwest Iowa), 4. Kerene Panya (LeMars)
155: 1. Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley), 4. Savanna Salen (LeMars)
170: 3. Kelcee McMillen (Missouri Valley), 4. Kia Meek (Riverside)
235: 2. Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley)