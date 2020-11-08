Lewis Central Titans

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central qualified seven events for the state swimming meet on Saturday.

The Titans will have four individual events and three relays at state on Friday and Saturday in Marshalltown. Atlantic also qualified two events while Abraham Lincoln qualified one.

The list of area qualifiers are listed below.

Abraham Lincoln 

400 yard freestyle relay

Atlantic 

Lexi Reynolds — 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle

Lewis Central 

Kyle Brown — 100 yard breaststroke

Sydnie Collins — 100 yard backstroke

Waren Graeve — 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle

200 yard medley relay

200 yard freestyle relay

400 yard freestyle relay

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.