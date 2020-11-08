(KMAland) -- Lewis Central qualified seven events for the state swimming meet on Saturday.
The Titans will have four individual events and three relays at state on Friday and Saturday in Marshalltown. Atlantic also qualified two events while Abraham Lincoln qualified one.
The list of area qualifiers are listed below.
Abraham Lincoln
400 yard freestyle relay
Atlantic
Lexi Reynolds — 200 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle
Lewis Central
Kyle Brown — 100 yard breaststroke
Sydnie Collins — 100 yard backstroke
Waren Graeve — 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle
200 yard medley relay
200 yard freestyle relay
400 yard freestyle relay