(KMAland) -- A pair of Lewis Central swim team members qualified for the state meet on Saturday.
Sophomore Patrick Chase qualified in the 100 yard freestyle in a time of 49.56 while junior David Gann qualified in the 500 yard freestyle in 5:00.84.
The state meet is slated for February 13th at the Linn-Mar High School Aquatic Center in Marion. View the complete list of state qualifiers linked here.
Click below to view the complete results from the Johnston district meet, including Lewis Central, Council Bluffs and Atlantic swimming.