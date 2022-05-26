(Council Bluffs) -- In a tightly contested Class 2A Region 2 soccer matchup, the Lewis Central girls came out on top over ADM.
The Titans (14-5) took a 1-0 double overtime decision against the Tigers (10-7) on Thursday night in Council Bluffs. Both teams battled for over 90 minutes before Lewis Central was able to seal the deal with their walk off score.
"Man, it feels good," said Titans Head Coach Jesse Smith. "We were able to hang in there and keep pushing. Fortunately -- double overtime -- we were able to find that last one."
Despite the low score, Lewis Central was able to find several good looks at the goal. However, some misfires and savvy defensive goal work by ADM kept the board clear for much of regulation. Coach Smith says his team had to buckle down and just keep looking for their moment.
"We had to really work on making sure we were trying to build up a little bit more," said Coach Smith. "If we played too direct, they were just going to play it right back to us. They're really quick at stepping to the ball. So, the buildup and just being able to find that little extra pass -- and we were able to find it right there at the end."
Although Lewis Central ended up in the winner's column, it looked as though the story could've had a different ending near the end of regulation. Around the 12-minute mark of the second half, a lob from the Tigers' Jada Grove found the far side of the net, but would be erased for an offsides call.
The winning goal of the night came from a right place, right time put-back shot by freshman forward Maya Humlicek.
"My job is to be recover," said Humlicek. "I knew that if she was to shoot that and the goalie was to hit it off, I know then my job is to be the backup and hit it in. I knew that after the goalie had one touch on it, I had to be there to kick it in."
While she may be in the spotlight for the night, Humlicek says it's all credit to how her and her teammates have progressed over the year.
"Our whole team has worked so hard," said Humlicek. "We have such a hard-working and dedicated team to this sport."
That spirit of hard work not only showed up in the Titans' victory Thursday, but also throughout their year especially during a tough end stretch to the regular season.
"It's good for us to go to those tournaments and play those tough triangular matches," said Coach Smith. "The schedule can be a little grueling, there's a lot of back-to-back games. But, it prepares you really for back-to-back halves, or quarters."
The Titans now make the trip up to Des Moines for the State Soccer Tournament, and hope to bring back their first title since 2018. The tournament begins on May 31 and runs through June 4.
Check out the full interviews with head coach Jesse Smith and Maya Humlicek below.