(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the most potent offensive attacks in Class 3A will do battle Friday when Lewis Central hosts Norwalk in a second-round contest.
The Titans advanced to this showdown courtesy of a 63-12 victory over Creston/O-M in first-round action last Friday.
"The biggest thing for us was the sense of consistency offensively," Coach Justin Kammrad said. "We were able to have some big plays in our offense. Overall, the effort was great with all three facets of the ballgame."
The victory for the Titans (6-1) was a much-needed bounce back following a tough loss in their regular-season finale against Harlan.
"We really just focused on the missed opportunities that we had," Kammrad said. "The little things that had haunted us all year, but never affected the outcome came back and got us when we played a great opponent. That was the main focus last week."
Lewis Central tallied 577 total yards Friday night, 343 of which came through the air.
Coach Kammrad's son -- Braylon -- received a bulk of the snaps and flourished, going 13/15 for 238 yards and six touchdowns in the victory.
Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone was his favorite receiver, hauling in four catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
"It was a combination of numerous things," Kammrad said of his son's stellar night. "The receivers did a great job of getting separation and running after the catch. He (Braylon) got it to the guys we needed to and did a great job of executing that."
Defensively, Coach Kammrad feels his team constantly kept Creston quarterback Cole Strider feeling uncomfortable.
"We did create a lot of pressure and forced him to get it out quick," he said. "We didn't want him to be able to sit back there and throw the ball everywhere. Our guys did an excellent job."
The defense will have a tall task ahead of them this Friday when they face Norwalk.
The Warriors (2-5) are fresh off a 30-29 comeback victory over Glenwood last week.
Don't let Norwalk's record fool you, the Warriors have shown the ability to put points on the board by averaging 33 points per contest. The Warriors run their offense at a highly-fast pace, which was evident Friday night when they ran 93 plays, including 67 passes.
"You look at them statistically and watch them on film, they might be the best 2-5 team in the state," Kammrad said. "They have some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. They do a lot of stuff. I'm impressed with the talent they have."
Quarterback Max Juergens is second in Class 3A with 1,898 passing yards and fourth in touchdowns. Juergens also ranks second in all-purpose yards with 2,346. Ethan Carlson has been his favorite target this year with 63 catches (1st) for 986 yards (1st) and 10 touchdowns (second).
Lewis Central also bodes an offense capable of scoring at will, which means those in Council Bluffs Friday evening could be in store for a shootout.
"You look at all their games and our games, they sorta mirror each other as far as total yards go out," Kammrad said. "You hope it doesn't get in that position. The focus is really minimizing their ability to have extra possessions."
Defensively, Kammrad feels the biggest key for his team is limiting Norwalk's big-play opportunities, which they've had plenty of this year with scores from 66, 78 and 94 yards this season.
"That was bullet point number one," he said. "We've got to minimize the big plays and stay disciplined in the approach of the game plan. We've got to be gap-sound on the front four and assignment-sound in our coverage. The big thing for us is to keep the ball in front of us and try to get them in situations where we get them off the field."
Matt Hays will be in Council Bluffs on Friday night as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. The complete interview with Coach Kammrad can be heard below.