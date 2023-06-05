KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central leads the way among the five KMAland teams ranked in the latest poll released by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. 

The Titans come in at No. 2 in Class 3A. West Harrison (1A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Underwood (2A) and Bishop Heelan (3A) are also ranked. 

Newman Catholic (1A), Mid-Prairie (2A), Western Dubuque (3A) and Ankeny Centennial (4A) are the top-ranked teams. Find the full rankings here

CLASS 1A

9. West Harrison

CLASS 2A

3. Kuemper Catholic

6. Underwood

CLASS 3A

2. Lewis Central 

8. Bishop Heelan 

