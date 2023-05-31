(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central baseball scattered 14 runs between the fourth and fifth innings to run their win streak to eight consecutive on Wednesday night.
The Titans (8-1) turned a 1-0 deficit into a convincing 14-4 win over Harlan (3-6) in Hawkeye Ten Conference action.
"We did the job," Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters said. "We were patient at the plate. This was the best plate approach we had all season. I'm happy with that. We had some mental mistakes that are easy to correct. It's Harlan. Harlan and Lewis Central always get after each other. They're one of the better coached teams in southwest Iowa, so you have to be ready to play."
The first three innings trended towards a pitcher's duel between Lewis Central's Luke Woltmann and Harlan's Stephen Leinen. Harlan took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and carried it into the fourth.
Lewis Central blew the game open in the fourth with a nine-run inning in which 15 Titan batters came up to the plate. Harlan pitchers walked seven Lewis Central hitters in that frame, allowing the Titans to take a 9-1 lead.
"I liked our patience at the plate," Waters said. "Their pitchers were inconsistent, and made them pay. We were looking for one pitch once we got ahead in the count. It paid off for us."
Harlan added three runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 9-4, but Lewis Central tallied five in the fifth inning to end the game.
The Titans accounted for nine hits. Brady Goeser was the only LC batter to have two hits. Goeser sent in four runs on his two hits. Woltmann and Jack Doolittle had two RBI apiece on one and two hits, respectively. Casey Clair had two hits and one RBI, while Logan Manz and Parker Heller had one hit and two RBI each.
Woltmann was the winning pitcher. He tossed 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven while walking six on two hits.
"It was a good team win," Woltmann said. "I didn't have my best stuff, but my defense backed me up. I just went up there with confidence in every pitch and tried to overpower. My slider was my best pitch. It's what I trusted the most."
"I liked his velo," Waters said. "The breaking ball was unhittable when it was in the zone."
Matthew Sorfonden doubled for Harlan while Brett Heese smacked a two-RBI single. Harlan (3-6) returns to action Thursday night against Denison-Schleswig.
The win is 3A No. 3 & KMA 3A/4A No. 1 Lewis Central's eighth consecutive win after a two-run loss to 4A No. 1 Dowling Catholic.
"We've set the tone," Waters said. "We have a lot of confidence. I don't see any reason we can't continue."
View the full interviews with Woltmann and Coach Waters.