(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football used some big plays early and a couple of goal-line stops to open their season with a 35-20 win over Underwood Thursday night.
The defending Class 4A state champions and KMA State No. 1 Titans took a shot from KMA State 1A No. 2 Underwood in a Week 0 tilt, but Lewis Central held on for their 10th consecutive win.
"It's good to get a victory," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. "But at the end of the day, we have to look at what we did. The scoreboard doesn't tell the whole story. Underwood played a helluva football game, but I'm happy for our guys."
Luciano Fidone set the tone for Lewis Central by taking the opening kickoff 86 yards to the house.
"It was a good return," Fidone said. "I came out with a bang on the first play and got momentum on our side. We were going to return right, but they kicked to my left. I was running right, saw a pocket, cut outside and was gone."
Fidone's next touch was just as successful as senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad found him on third down from Lewis Central's four-yard line for a 96-yard touchdown to balloon Lewis Central's lead to 15-0 a little over three minutes into the contest.
"Me and Braylon have been playing together since fifth grade," Fidone said. "It was a corner post, so I had to get the safety to turn his hips. I did that, saw the ball coming, caught it and cut outside."
"He's a fabulous player," Coach Kammrad said about Fidone. "We have to continue finding ways to get him in space and our vertical passing game. This week was trying to figure out the pieces. We know he can do his stuff."
Kammrad's touchdown to Fidone was his first of two touchdown tosses on the night. The Northern Iowa commit ultimately finished with 315 yards through the air, and Fidone led his receiving corps with four catches for 110 yards.
"I thought he performed well," Coach Kammrad said about his son. "We missed things in our progressions, but that's first-game stuff. He executed like we needed him to do."
Kammrad also connected with Curtis Witte for a 46-yard touchdown and a 44-yard completion that set up a first-quarter touchdown run by running back Jonathan Humpal.
"We knew we had some explosive guys and could take some shots," Braylon said. "It's nice to have those weapons."
Kammrad completed passes to nine different receivers Thursday night.
"We work on getting the ball to multiple guys," he said. "You never know when a guy needs to step up. It's all about repetition."
Kammrad also added 60 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Lewis Central led 22-6 after one quarter and took a 28-14 lead into halftime. Underwood had a chance to cut the deficit to one score early in the second half but could never get any closer than 14.
The Eagles failed to convert two fourth downs in the red zone during the first half, which ultimately proved to be the difference.
"It's all about toughness down there (in the red zone)," Coach Kammrad said. "They were willing to stick their nose in there and make plays."
Underwood outgained Lewis Central (506-457). Alex Ravlin accounted for 302 yards. The reigning KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year threw for 270 yards, rushed for 32 and scored once on the ground.
Underwood rushed for 239 yards. Graham Jensen led their rushing attack with 97 yards, and Gage Savin had 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Josh Ravlin was Underwood's top receiver with eight catches for 84 yards, and Jack Vanfossan caught five balls for 66 yards.
Underwood (0-1) returns to action next Friday against Tri-Center.
As for Lewis Central, the Titans now get ready for an epic showdown with another defending state champion: Harlan.
Most eyes in the state will likely be on Thursday's matchup, which you can watch on the KMA Video Stream.
"We know each other," Coach Kammrad said. "There's going to be some nuances, but it's always a tough, physical battle. The team that makes fewer mistakes is probably going to win. It's going to be an exciting environment, but we have to focus on ourselves right now."
Check out full interviews with Braylon Kammrad, Justin Kammrad and Fidone below.