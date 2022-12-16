(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (5-2) picked up another Hawkeye Ten win with a 49-34 triumph over Atlantic (5-3) Friday.
The Titans used stellar defense and a big second quarter to secure the victory.
“Early, [Atlantic] hit some big shots to kind of get going and they did some nice things offensively,” Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. “We didn’t get the ball to fall a lot in the first quarter, but I thought our girls did a really good job.”
Lucy Scott, Lewis Central’s leading scorer, again led her team with 16 points, which included a pair of three-pointers.
“At the beginning, we got off to a slow start, which is unfortunate, but then we started getting the momentum going,” Scott said. “We started coming back, we got the lead and we just held onto it from there.”
Trailing 15-9 after the first quarter, the Titans dominated the second frame, outscoring Atlantic 21-5 to take a 10-point lead into halftime.
Coming out of the half, Lewis Central’s offense sputtered, but Atlantic was unable to take advantage of its numerous opportunities to cut into the Titan lead.
Scott and Anna Strohmeier each knocked down shots from beyond the arc late in the third quarter to stretch Lewis Central’s lead to a comfortable margin.
“My shot has been off and on,” Scott said. “I’m still just trying to find the momentum and tonight I was just trying to keep shooting. Didn’t have the best percentage, but I just wanted to keep shooting because we needed points. Our team works together so well.”
As the game wound down, Lewis Central’s defense continued suffocating the Trojans, allowing just four points in the final eight minutes of the contest.
“We just wanted to create pressure, get out on shooters and try to anticipate some passing lanes,” Hanafan said.”
With this win, Lewis Central moved into a three-way tie in the Hawkeye Ten with a 2-1 record. The Titans’ win over Atlantic is the first of back-to-back games, as Lewis Central has a date with Urbandale Saturday at the Mid-America Center.
“I just want to see us get better,” Hanafan said. “Keep playing hard, do the little things right and take care of the basketball. The first part of this season, we’ve taken care of the ball really well, so it’s just doing those little things and then hope the ball goes in the hoop.”
As the Christmas break approaches, the Titans look to continue improving before the season truly ramps up in the opening weeks of January.
“We’re pretty good already, but I think we can start stronger just in general,” Scott said. “If we start stronger, we can really just get going right away and have really good games altogether.”
The game between Lewis Central and Urbandale will tip off at 3 P.M.
View full video interviews with Scott and Hanafan below.