(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central made quick work of ADM on Tuesday night in Class 4A regional opening round play.
The Titans (18-6) won their fifth straight with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 domination of the youthful Tigers (3-22).
“I like how we’re playing,” Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond said. “I think when they kept their focus they were able to score in runs of points.”
Lewis Central won all three sets in very similar fashion, falling behind within the first 15 points before suddenly exploding with a flurry of balanced offense, strong defense and solid serving.
“I just think they were all kind of steady,” Bond added. “I only have two or three players that have ever played in a regional before, so some of the others came out and might have been a little tentative.”
Senior Madi Havermann certainly was not one of those, as she opened with four kills in the first set and finished with eight for the match.
“We didn’t play at the standard we all expected,” Havermann said. “We all just need to stay calm. A bunch of us are younger and maybe a little anxious.”
Maddie Bergman added seven kills, Anna Galles pitched in five and Karly Brown (17) and Haylee Erickson (13) combined on 30 assists for the night.
It was an overall workmanlike performance for the Titans, which held ADM to -.118 hitting efficiency and have now won 13 of their past 16.
That stretch began just after a four-set loss to Harlan, and it’s the Cyclones that await them on Thursday in a regional semifinal.
“I think it’ll be a fun match to attend,” Bond said. “Quite frankly, it’s a total toss-up. I would expect that would be looking at a five-setter.”
“I’m excited,” Havermann added. “They beat us once and from rumors they think they have it in the bag. We’ve improved so much since then, and I’m ready to show them what we’ve got.”
View complete interviews with Bond and Havermann linked below.