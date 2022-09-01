(Clarinda) -- Lewis Central played just their fifth match of the season on Thursday, but they sure appear to be in midseason form.
The KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 4 and IGHSAU 4A No. 6 Titans (5-0) cruised to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 win over Clarinda (1-2, 0-1) in their Hawkeye Ten opener.
“I was real pleased,” Lewis Central coach Mike Bond told KMA Sports. “I watched some of the preseason stuff with Clarinda, and I thought they were a very good team. They pass the ball real well, and they play excellent defense. We thought we would have a lot of long rallies, and we had a number of them in there, but luckily we came out on the winning end of more of them.”
Lewis Central used early starts, aggressive and accurate serving and a varied offense to keep the Cardinals off balance. The Titans scored the first five points of the match, added an 8-0 run in the first frame and had a 13-0 run in set two.
Nicole Harriman had five kills each in the first and third sets, finishing with 10 winners on the night to lead the offense.
“I think I did really good, but I think the team really helped me out,” Harriman said. “They helped me stay positive throughout the whole game, and I was excited to get those kills.”
Ashlynne Havermann added seven kills, Maddie Bergman put in six and Anna Strohmeier had five while setters Brooke Larsen (16 assists) and Haylee Erickson (9 assists) expertly worked the ball around.
“I thought we were in system a lot,” Bond said. “I’m looking at only our second playing date for us and that many balls are in system. As a coach, I’m really pleased.”
The serving was outstanding throughout the evening, as the Titans finished with 12 aces and just three errors. Strohmeier led the charge with five aces, including four during a 13-0 run in the second set.
“That’s a nice combination for any team,” Bond said. “That’s been one of our emphasis we had this year is what we’re going to do with the serve. I’m very pleased with how they served tonight.”
“It’s just all mental,” Strohmeier added. “We really work on serves in practice. Serves start the whole point, so just making sure to stay positive mentally keeps you in the game to get those runs.”
Lewis Central will be back in action on Saturday with their annual Iowa City High Invitational trip while Clarinda hosts their own annual tournament on Saturday. Check out video interviews with Coach Bond, Harriman and Strohmeier below.