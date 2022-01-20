(Council Bluffs) -- While the numbers for girls wrestling continue to rise in Iowa, perhaps no KMAland school better represents the sport's growth than Lewis Central.
"It took off on us a couple of years ago," said Lewis Central Coach August Manz. "We've had some girls come in, take to it and make it their own. Our middle school program numbers have been great. It's really helped the sport in this area."
Lewis Central will bring five ranked wrestlers to this weekend's state tournament: Sophie Barnes, Maya Humlicek, Ava McNeal, Espie Almazan and Mahri Manz, while another wrestler -- Dana Swedensky -- has also been vital to the program's success.
Manz says Barnes, Swedensky and McNeal have been the heart and soul of the high school program the last few years. Humlicek and Manz -- both freshmen -- were crucial to developing Lewis Central's middle school program.
"Each one of them has been key parts (to the program)," Manz said. "They've really committed themselves to hone in on their skills."
Barnes is perhaps the most well-known name in the Titans' wrestling lineup. Her brother, Stevie, is a two-time state runner-up at Underwood and Sophie is no slouch in her regard. She proved that last year with a state runner-up finish. She comes into this weekend's tournament ranked No. 2 at 125 pounds and motivated to reach the top of the podium.
"You don't have to worry about Sophie's goals," Manz said. "She sets them high, but the right way. As a coach, you can't motivate her more than she motivates herself. She does an excellent job."
Humlicek is ranked No. 3 at 100 pounds, McNeal and Almazan are No. 4 at 105 and 145, respectively, while Manz sits at No. 8 at 140 pounds.
While the pre-state tournament recognition is appreciated, Manz says his team knows rankings don't matter if they don't perform well.
"There are going to be times where they have to grind out a match," he said. "The rankings are nice, but now they have targets on their back. They have to step up and do their job. The real rankings we are worried about start on Friday and end on Saturday. Those are the ones we are going after."
The IWCOA Girls State Tournament takes place on Friday and Saturday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Check out the full interview with Coach Manz below.