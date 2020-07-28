(Council Bluffs) -- This year’s KMAland Softball Offensive Player of the Year stays as active as possible.
So, a spring without soccer for Lewis Central junior Haley Bach was a big shift. Still, Bach did what she could to stay safe, stay healthy and stay ready if a softball season was permitted.
“I was just doing all the workouts my coaches sent us,” Bach said. “I have a net and a tee set up in my garage, and I was hitting off that every day. I was trying to get in as many throws and hits as I could before the season started. If it started.”
Of course, we know now that it was. And Bach took great advantage of the opportunity, hitting .615 with a .706 on-base percentage and .954 slugging percentage. The batting average and on-base percentage joined total hits (40), doubles (11), triples (4) and walks (20) in leading the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
“My coaches and teammates were always there cheering me on,” Bach said. “I was just trying to get on base because I knew I could trust them to get me home.”
Even in a shortened season Bach’s numbers helped Lewis Central improve their win total from last year when they struggled to a nine-win year. The Titans played some of their best softball during the final weeks of the season to finish 12-8, but it was an early-season home run that stood out to the lefty-swinging star.
“Probably St. Albert, when I hit that home run to start the game,” Bach said. “That’s a pretty big rival for us, and it kind of help set the tone. It helped push everyone to want to hit really well.”
Now that Bach’s junior season came to a close, she hopes for a senior year without any interruptions in her favorite sports – cross country, soccer and softball.
“Really, I just would like to have fun and have a memorable season,” Bach said.
Bach is the third KMAland Offensive Player of the Year winner from the city of Council Bluffs, joining former AL star Lauren Nahnsen, who won it twice. She is also the fourth winner in the past five seasons from the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Previous winners were Alex Mohr of Denison-Schleswig (2018), Alexis Handel of Atlantic (2017) and Logan Schaben of Harlan (2016).
Hear the complete interview with this year’s Bach linked below.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Winners
2019: Breianna Klein, Murray
2018: Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig
2017: Alexis Handel, Atlantic
2016: Logan Schaben, Harlan
2015: Lauren Nahnsen, Abraham Lincoln
2014: Lauren Nahnsen, Abraham LIncoln