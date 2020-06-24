(Council Bluffs) -- One of the standout linemen from Lewis Central’s run to the UNI Dome is on his way to play college football.
First team all-district offensive line choice Grant Brehmer decided on South Dakota School of Mines over Missouri S&T.
“One (reason) was the location,” Brehmer told KMA Sports of his decision. “It’s right by Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills, so there’s a lot for you to do. The coaching staff is really good. Their head coach (Charlie Flohr) was the offensive coordinator at Northwest Missouri State, and they kept their offensive line coach for a while now.”
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Brehmer wasn’t really sure if he had a future in football. That is until he started “pushing people around more” during his senior season.
“Junior year we got a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Ryan McKim,” Brehmer said. “He really helped me develop my footwork and hand speed. My size was already kind of there, so we put those together and got some results.”
Brehmer says the recruiting process was a fun experience for him as he weighed his future.
“My coaches really helped out a lot,” Brehmer added. “They kind of narrowed down my decision. I went to visits for (both of my schools), but it really came down to the coaches.”
Hear much more with Brehmer linked below.