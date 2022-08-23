(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Kylee Brown says her swimming recruiting process was “stuck” one year ago. Now, she’s signed and ready to take her talents to College of Saint Mary in Omaha next year.
“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go far away or close to home,” Brown told KMA Sports about her recruiting process one year ago. “I had just been stuck up to the spring this year, and then it was announced that (Lewis Central swimming legend and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Mykenzie Leehy) got the head coaching job at College of Saint Mary.”
Brown says she had a watchful eye on College of Saint Mary from that point forward and “waited patiently” for the call.
“(Mykenzie reached out) not long after that got announced,” she said. “I went on a visit, and I liked it. I just fell in love with it, and we kept in touch throughout the summer. Then last week I committed.”
Brown says there was plenty to love about the College of Saint Mary school and swimming program.
“I like how small the classes are, and I didn’t want to go super far away from home,” Brown said. “I like a lot of their undergraduate programs, and then swimming-wise I’m looking forward to having Kenzie and (assistant Lauren Leehy) as my coaches. Then just getting to keep doing what I love at the next level.”
Brown has put together a terrific career at Lewis Central, specializing in the breaststroke. She’s a three-time state qualifier in the 100-yard breaststroke, placing second in the state as a sophomore.
“I’ve just always loved swimming since I was little,” Brown said. “I didn’t know that was my sport probably until middle school, and I decided to really focus on the sport. I’ve always liked doing basketball, too, but swimming is my true love.”
With her senior season underway, Brown has some high hopes for her final year as a Titan.
“I would say my biggest goal is to have fun,” she said. “I want to make it to the state meet again and get as many people there as I can on my team so they can have that experience, too. I have high hopes that I can qualify again.”
Listen to the full interview with Brown from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.