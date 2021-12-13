(Council Bluffs) -- Many football fans know Blake Cyboron for his role in helping Lewis Central football win a state championship. However, Cyboron’s college future is in lacrosse.
The Titans senior recently announced a commitment to play for William Penn lacrosse in Oskaloosa. His journey to choosing William Penn came through a showcase in Indianapolis.
“(William Penn head coach Luke Christiansen) gave me a call,” Cyboron explained. “He said he’d been watching me for a while. I’d been making some all-star rosters. The next day he offered me, and I was really excited.”
As Cyboron’s recruiting interest picked up, he found William Penn to be the one that fit him the best.
“I feel like it’s a great fit for me,” he said. “They have a good engineering program, which is what I’m going to go into. They also have a really good lacrosse team, and I’m excited for what we’re going to do the next four years.”
The Statesmen went 9-8 this past year and have just one native Iowan on the roster. And that begs the question, how did Cyboron get involved in the sport?
“There was a lacrosse game that our school sent out when I lived in Colorado,” Cyboron said. “Our family decided to go check it out. I found really high interest in it. I tried out for a lacrosse team that year, made the team and it took off ever since.”
Cyboron, who plays for the Sarpy Knights Lacrosse Club, has been and figures to continue to be a midfielder at the next level.
“Midfielders can go either way,” he said. “Can play some defense, some offense and they take the face offs. It’s kind of a utility position. I like to play a little physical being a football player, and it really helps me separate from others.”
