(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Hana Daoudi is the latest girls soccer player from the storied program to take her skills to the collegiate level.
And Daoudi will do so at the Division I level for Western Illinois University.
"It is so exciting," she said. "I've dedicated so much time and energy to wanting to be the best and playing at the highest level."
Last year was Daoudi's first year as part of the Lewis Central program. Before that, she primarily focused on club soccer, which she feels helped prepare her for college.
"One of my club coaches brought up Western Illinois as a potential school," she said. "I reached out to them and sent them film. I got an immediate response and went on an official visit. They were extremely welcoming."
Daoudi says the Leathernecks' participation in the Summit League and their proximity to home appealed to her.
"It's close enough that I can come home, but far enough I can get the independent college experience," she said. "That led to my final decision. Proximity to home was a major thing."
Daoudi likes her chances of playing her freshman season, which she says also went into the decision-making process.
"I want to play my freshman year," she said. "Western (Illinois) is the perfect transition from Lewis Central. I won't be too overwhelmed."
The Leathernecks were 11-6-1 last year.
"They really value players that are physically fit," Daoudi said. "I view myself as a very physically fit player. I knew right away I would fit in."
Daoudi can play multiple positions and projects to either midfield or outside back.
"They value players that have good technical abilities," she said. "I really want to come in and be an impact player. I'll work my butt off and be part of the growth."
Check out the full interview with Daoudi below.